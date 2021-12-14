DVIDS – News – 16th Annual DLA Energy Europe and Africa International Forum on Fuel Exchange Agreements





Representatives from 15 countries met in person for the first time in two years to discuss fuel infrastructure, future operations and enhanced partnership opportunities during the Defense Logistics Agency’s 16th Annual Fuel Exchange Agreement Forum in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, November 16-18. Since 2007, the Forum has provided officials with the opportunity to learn more about the DLA Energy International Fuel Agreement program and to share information within the NATO fuel community. Your willingness to participate and share information from your organizations represents the multinational collaboration and cohesion that is created in an event like this, said DLA Energy Air Force Commander Brig. General Jimmy Canlas during his opening remarks. The excellent fuel support provided by all of you and your fuel organizations is extremely valuable to DLA Energy and the US Warfighter and together we are stronger. About 65 military and civilian officials from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Morocco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and NATO’s Allied Headquarters in Europe . The forum provided partners with the opportunity to explore ways to strengthen interoperability, discuss mutual fuel support efforts, and resolve challenges. Topics of discussion focused on Purchasing Inter-Service Agreements, piping systems and the advancement of alternative fuels. The forum gave our community an opportunity to build friendship, cohesion and understanding after 20 months of virtual isolation, said DLA Energy Europe & Africa Army Commander Lt. Col. Benverren Fortune. This year’s event would not have been possible without our Head of International Agreements, Mr. Gerald Candelaria, who foresaw and surpassed that vision. Finally, I would like to thank our allies and partners for their participation and look forward to the coming FEA years! British Army Chief of Staff Georgina Mawbey said the face-to-face conversation was valuable. The forum is a great platform to share best practices, understand mutual support, and discuss future issues and developments, she said. The forum is extremely important not only for DLA Energy, but for all NATO partner and allied countries, as we collectively deploy our forces to deter adversary aggression and build preparedness for the next war, said the Chief of Staff of the Theater 21 Support for Oil and Water. US Army Lt. Col. Justin Darnell. It added tremendous value because my team had the opportunity to network and build valuable relationships with our oil partners. Germany’s Ministry of Defense, POL Finance, Niels Schmidt said the event was informative and well structured. It was a unique opportunity to meet DLA Energy Finance counterparts and representatives of the European and African POL community (oil, oil and lubricants), Schmidt said. It is an ideal environment to discuss issues and solutions to challenges within and outside multinational cooperation. This year was the first time Morocco participated in the Forum. It is an important opportunity to strengthen our partnerships with other nations, to exchange knowledge and information on various logistics systems in the field of oil support and to recognize existing agreements, said Major Kamal Alila, Royal Moroccan Armed Forces . For many of these partners, this meeting served as a starting point for the agreement process and cooperation efforts. DLA Energy has authority from the US European Command to expand negotiations with several Eastern European countries. These fuel agreements are essential elements not only during routine and development operations, but also during international exercises such as RIMPAC, Vigilant Shield and Defender Exercises in Europe, said Gerald Candelaria, Head of International Arrangements at DLA Energy. They help build efficiency. supply chain, increase interaction with participating foreign armies and strengthen long-term cooperation with partners worldwide. DLA Energy has 43 fuel deals with allies worldwide. Last year, DLA Energy signed new fuel swap agreements with Lithuania, India, Romania, Estonia and the United Kingdom. The DLA Energys International Fuel Deals team is responsible for establishing and maintaining the Department of Defense long-term fuel agreements with foreign armies. Synchronized with DLA Energy regional offices, the team focuses on providing a global capability to meet future fuel requirements. Date of receipt: 12.07.2021 Posting Date: 14.12.2021 08:49 Story ID: 411049 Location: FROM Web Images: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN



