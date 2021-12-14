Connect with us

Global growth firm relocating to Tampa promises hundreds of local jobs

Published

18 seconds ago

on

By

 


A global expansion services company has selected Tampa for its new corporate headquarters.

The HSP Group, founded in Naples in late 2020 and with workers in New York, London, Barcelona and other cities, expects to create hundreds of local jobs in the next three years, according to an announcement from the Tampa Economic Development Council Bay. The company will start with several employees in one workspace and will increase local employment in early 2022.

Airports are great, the cost of living is good, the traffic is great, the access is great for professionals, the quality of life is incredible, said founder and CEO Larry Harding. It ranked highest on the longest list of other great locations we looked at.

Connected: These companies pledged to fill 1,350 jobs in Tampa Bay. Here’s how it goes.

While the company has been based in Naples, Harding said this is less of a relocation than a brand new headquarters, as most HSP Groups, about 50 employees worked remotely last year. The search for a permanent space has been going on since the summer, with the company looking to Miami, Salt Lake City, Austin and Raleigh, NC, as other possible host cities.

Harding cited the University of Central Florida talent group as one reason why the HSP group chose Tampa, as well as the city’s population of potential military veteran employees. Tampa International Airport was also a big factor.

It is a beautiful airport with thousands of domestic flights, but also a growing number of international locations, he said. We would have visitors from all those different places.

HSP Group works with companies seeking to expand internationally through services ranging from taxation and accounting to legal needs, human resources and technology. Last month it completed a round of Serie A fundraising led by Chicago Baird Capital.

The global expansion industry has been growing for decades, Harding said, but it really exploded with the boom of distance work brought about by the pandemic.

A year ago, any company could hire programmers in Bulgaria or support people in the Philippines, and they did so in growing ways they had never done before, Harding said. We started the business thinking that the market would be really strong, and so far, this thesis has been proven.

Connected: Can working from home mean working outside of Florida?

However, Harding believes in the importance of a municipal meeting place for employees, which will function as the company seeks a permanent space in Tampa. He said the HSP Group may seek to lease 10,000 square meters or more, possibly by 2023, as the company brings several hundred workers to Tampa. Some executives will also relocate to Tampa, or at least spend considerable time here.

We are international business experts, Harding said. We hope to create a ton of really good international business jobs and become a significant part of the international international perspective, he said. We would love to be extra in the ecosystem here and look forward to doing so.

