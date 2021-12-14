New Watertown-based board chairman Pathfinder International Names





The following announcement was made by Pathfinder International: Pathfinder International is pleased to announce this Collin Mothupi will serve as the new chairman of the organization’s board. Mothupi has been on Pathfinder’s board of directors since 2017 and is the first Pathfinder board chairman born and raised in Sub-Saharan Africa, where the organization operates many of its programs. Born in Uganda to a South African political exile imprisoned for activism against the apartheid regime, Mothupi spent his early life as a refugee in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. During that time, he worked as a child actor and environmental activist as a founding member of Roots & Shoots, a youth organization of the Jane Goodall Institute. Pathfinders work in the countries where I grew up illustrates the power of community-run programs for the health and well-being of Africans, Mothupi said. Pathfinder programs are unique in the humanitarian aid sector as they truly reflect the interests, culture, history and voices of the people they serve. I am honored to serve as chairman of the board. Mothupi is an operations strategist with extensive experience in all aspects of strategic implementation, project management, accounting and financial management. Based in Nashville, Tenn., Mothupi is an executive at MedeAnalytics, one of the largest healthcare analytics firms in the US, where it focuses on enterprise performance management solutions. Prior to joining MedeAnalytics, he was director of Value Analytics at VanderbiltMedical Center. He holds a degree in economics and computer science from Macalester College and an MBA from Vanderbilts Owen Graduate School of Management. Mothupis early years in Sub-Saharan Africa and work experiences in the healthcare industry, particularly in improving operational, performance and financial management practices. This experience will guide the Pathfinder in a complex time of its completion country-led strategy, navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and innovating reproductive health care in some of the most climate-vulnerable communities. We are pleased to welcome Collin Mothupi as the new Pathfinders board chairman, said Lois Quam, President and CEO of Pathfinders. His valuable insights and perspectives from his time in Africa and innovative work in the field of healthcare will allow us to accomplish our mission as we continually increase ownership and local influence of our programs worldwide. Mothupi succeeds Roslyn Watson as chairwoman of the Pathfinders board, which ended her term as chairwoman in 2021.

