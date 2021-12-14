Britain lifts ban on travelers coming from South Africa





With the rise of new cases of coronavirus at home, the British government on Tuesday lifted its special restrictions on travelers arriving from 11 African countries, ending measures it had adopted in hopes of curbing the spread of the Omicron variant. Nations including South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia were blacklisted in November, requiring anyone arriving in Britain from those countries to quarantine at their own expense in government-approved hotels for 10 days. Other countries quickly imposed restrictions on travel from South Africa, prompting complaints that South Africa was being punished for its effective work in notifying other countries of the spread of the variant. Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, described the restrictions as a form of travel apartheid. Now, however, with Omicron already widespread in Britain, the government concluded that it had lost the battle to prevent its importation from abroad.

On Tuesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced the end of the red list restrictions for England that applied to Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Given that there is broadcasting from the Omicron community in the UK and that Omicron has spread so widely around the world, the red travel list is less effective in slowing down Omicron’s incursion from abroad, Mr Javid told Parliament. While we will maintain our temporary testing measures for international travel, we will remove all 11 countries from the red travel list, effective from 4am tomorrow morning, he added. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which held similar red lists, followed London’s lead on Tuesday. World Health Organization officials thanked Britain for lifting the restrictions, which they had criticized as too overt and economically damaging. In South Africa, Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu hailed Britain’s decision, saying the red list was a major obstacle for Britons considering traveling to South Africa at a time when our tourism industry was just beginning. to recover.

Mr Javid said he would consider whether travelers who were already in quarantine hotels, some of whom have complained about the conditions, should end their 10-day stay. I have been told that the practice in the past was to ask them to end the quarantine period, he said, before adding that he had sought urgent advice on the matter. Fully vaccinated travelers coming to England from anywhere still have to show evidence of a negative coronavirus test recently taken before departure, and then do a PCR test within two days of arrival and remain in quarantine until they receive a negative result. The travel industry argues that these rules are profoundly harmful. Grant Shapps, secretary of transport, said they would be reviewed in January.

