Hard Rock International buys Operation Mirage in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) Hard Rock International said Monday it wants to see how a guitar-shaped hotel in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip will play.

In what MGM Resorts International CEO and President Bill Hornbuck called a milestone for MGM Resorts and Las Vegas, the companies announced that MGM Resorts would sell The Mirage operations to Hard Rock International in a money deal with worth nearly $ 1.1 billion.

Hard Rock International, which owns the Seminole tribe of Florida, plans to build a guitar-shaped hotel on the 80-acre property, Hard Rock chairman Jim Allen said in a statement.

The sale marks the end of an era for a property credited to help transform Las Vegas from a gambling center to an ultra-luxury resort destination with wider attractions.

Mirage, developed by former casino mogul Steve Wynn, opened with a Polynesian theme more than three decades ago.

His iconic volcano fountain was among the first Las Vegas attractions on the side of the bar, dating back to the Venetian canals and Bellagios fountains. It was known as a place where tourists could see Siegfried and Roy taming white tigers or a Cirque du Soleil act set in a Beatles soundtrack.

It was not immediately clear whether the volcano would remain on the property, which MGM Resorts purchased in 2000.

As players in the traditional gambling industry shift their business focus to sports betting and expand into markets in Asia and the Middle East, the sale reflects the growing presence of tribal-run enterprises in the Strip.

When the Connecticut-based Mohegan tribe opened a casino at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas earlier this year, it became the first tribe to operate a casino in Las Vegas.

And gaming regulators are expected to issue a decision this week on the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians bid to buy the off-site hotel casino, The Palms.

Mirage real estate is now owned by MGM Growth Properties, which is being acquired by New York-based VICI Properties in a $ 17.2 billion deal expected to close next year.

This announcement marks the culmination of a series of transformational transactions for MGM Resorts over the past few years, said Paul Salem, Chairman of the Board of Directors of MGM Resorts.

He added: Monetizing our entire real estate portfolio, along with the addition of CityCenter and our acquisition of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, will position the company with a strong balance sheet, core portfolio and significant financial resources for it. pursuing our strategic objectives. . ”

Jonathan Halkyard, treasurer of MGM Resorts and chief financial officer, said that as the owner of Mirage real estate, VICI Properties will be expected to reach a new lease agreement with Hard Rock.

Allen said Hard Rock International would welcome 3,500 The Mirages employees to its list.

He noted that his company had no previous involvement with the former Hard Rock Hotel & Casino operating from 1995 to 2020 east of the Las Vegas Strip.

This property was purchased in 2018 and was renovated and renamed by Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Hard Rock International bought the naming rights in May 2020 with plans to eventually open a property on the Las Vegas Strip.

Under the terms of the deal, MGM Resorts will retain the Mirage name and brand, licensing it to Hard Rock without royalties for up to three years, while finalizing its plans to rename the property.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022, following regulatory approvals.

The sale is one of several involving MGM Resorts in recent months on Las Vegas Boulevard. The company currently operates 13 hotel-casino properties in Las Vegas and 32 worldwide.

The Las Vegas-based company said in July it would buy its $ 2.1 billion CityCenter development partner, take control of The Aria and Vdara resorts and lease the property to a private equity firm. of New York Blackstone Group for nearly $ 3.9 billion.

MGM Resorts still remains invested in the Strip, with properties including Bellagio, MGM Grand, Luxor and New York-New York. The company announced in September that it would buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas operations for $ 1.6 billion from Blackstone.

It’s part of a $ 5.65 billion deal to put ownership of the 3,000-room Cosmopolitan in the hands of the Cherng Family Trust, led by Panda Express billionaires Andrew and Peggy Cherng; real estate investment firm Stonepeak Partners; and a Blackstone real estate fund called Real Estate Income Trust Inc.

___ Associated Press writer Sam Metz contributed to this report from Carson City, Nevada.