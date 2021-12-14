What happened at Geneva International in 2021?





The Covid-19 pandemic, a Biden-Putin face-to-face summit and the recording of humanitarian crises: Geneva-based journalists reflect on a busy year and offer a glimpse into the future. This content was published on December 14, 2021 – 12:15

Imogen Foulkes

The podcast presenter, Imogen Foulkes, was joined in this episode by Geneva-based correspondent colleagues who work for the international news media. Covid-19 dominated the news for the second year in a row in 2021. As the world prepares to enter the Third Year of the pandemic, the future remains uncertain. There is no real prospect of when this will end. We had this kind of wine of hope, and then Omicron [variant] comes and we have this question: where will we be after 12 months, asks Nick Cumming-Bruce, a contributor to The New York Times. All eyes were on Geneva in June, when US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin met in the Swiss city for a historic summit. However, questions remain as to whether the US has fulfilled its promised return to multilateralism. I did not see the loud and clear voice of the US defending human rights in the Human Rights Council. They were there, but somewhat scared, says Gabriela Sotomayor, correspondent for the Mexican magazine Proceso. Meanwhile, humanitarian needs in crisis-hit countries reached record levels this year. Geneva aid agencies are doing the best they can in these ongoing crises, says analyst Daniel Warner. External content Register! The latest updates from Geneva International in your inbox For more knowledge and discussions from the international city of Switzerland, subscribe to Inside Geneva atApple podcastsExternal link,SpotifyExternal link, or wherever you get your podcasts. And subscribe to our newsletter, where you will hear directly from Imogen Foulkes in your inbox.

