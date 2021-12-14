Egypt supports federal peace agreement for ethnically divided Cyprus





Posted: 14 December 2021 / 11:52 EST

/ Updated: 14 December 2021 / 02:03 PM EST Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades, left, Ersin Tatar, leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots, right, and Colin Stewart, new head of the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the ethnically divided island, shake hands during their meeting in Ledra Palace hotel abandoned within the UN-controlled buffer zone that runs through the capital Nicosia, on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. The meeting has been billed primarily as a social event aimed at breaking the ice between the two leaders in the absence of formal talks that have been in stalemate since the last bid to reach a reunification deal was dropped in the summer of 2017. (Yiannis Kourtoglou / Pool via AP)

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) Egypt’s foreign minister on Tuesday rejected a Turkish push for a two-state peace deal for ethnically divided Cyprus, saying any talks should adhere to a UN-backed roadmap that reunites. the island country of the eastern Mediterranean as a federation. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart that regional challenges should be opposed based on international law instead of aggressive activities or expansionist tendencies. Shoukrys’s remarks indirectly targeted Turkey, which Cyprus accuses of backing a peace deal that would serve the purpose of its policy of exercising its control over the eastern Mediterranean. Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides said he conveyed to Shoukry the deep concern of his governments over Turkey’s increasingly revisionist and destabilizing foreign policy in the region. Cyprus was divided in 1974 when Turkey invaded after a coup aimed at unification with Greece. Turkey alone recognizes a declaration of independence from Turkish Cypriots in the northern islands where it holds more than 35,000 troops. Turkey and the breakaway Turkish Cypriots insist a two-state agreement is the only possible alternative after nearly half a century of failed talks aimed at creating a federation made up of separate Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot areas. Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said a precondition for reviving stalled peace talks is the recognition of the Turkish Cypriot separatist state as a legitimate legal entity on an equal footing with the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus. Greek Cypriots fear a two-state deal could strengthen Turkish control potentially over the entire island as well as hydrocarbon deposits off its coast. Turkey does not recognize Cypriot citizenship and says much of the sea around the island where the Cypriot government claims exclusive economic rights falls within its continental shelf. The Turkish government says a Greek Cypriot unilateral offer to drill off its shores ignores its and Turkish Cypriot rights to potential energy reserves in the region. The Cypriot government says Turkish claims run counter to international law and the sovereign rights of the islands. Peace talks have been stalled since the last attempt to reach a reunification agreement failed in the summer of 2017. Colin Stewart, the new head of the UN peacekeeping mission in Cyprus, will host Greek Cypriot and Tatar Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades at an informal reception Tuesday at an abandoned hotel inside a UN-controlled buffer zone that traverses the capital Nicosia. The meeting was largely billed as an ice-oriented social event between the two leaders in the absence of formal talks.

