COVID-19: Two Omicron cases in Peterborough region, 27th death reported – Peterborough

Two cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant have been confirmed in the Peterborough region, the area health unit announced Tuesday afternoon.

Peterborough Public Health Medical Officer, Dr. Thomas Piggott, reported the two cases, while describing details on guidance papers on safety measures for workplaces and food establishments. Released Monday, the measures, which include distance work for non-core employees, take effect on Wednesday.

Read more: COVID-19: Non-core Peterborough employees switch to remote work; new measures for food facilities

He said it was not surprising that the variant was found in the region and that it was only a “matter of time”, as the variant had been deployed throughout Ontario in recent weeks. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The story goes down the ad

Piggott said the two cases are not related to each other, one is related to another known Omicron case outside the region and the other case remains under investigation.

“Act like Omicron is here and it is spreading in the community,” he said. “And I predict we will see many more cases in the coming days.”

Piggott also reported the 27th death of COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared the third death this month. Piggott said the latest victim was a man in his 40s who was unvaccinated.

We are taking additional public health measures locally @Ptbohealth to help businesses stay open and maintain safer environments for staff and customers in the context of the growing threat of #omicron https://t.co/6HwFjz3ZKH – Dr Thomas Piggott (Ai / Ai) (@twpiggott) December 14, 2021

Volunteers are needed at the vaccination clinic

Piggott also said the health unit is stepping up efforts to administer third-dose vaccines, highlighting an additional 5,500 meeting places for booster vaccines for individuals aged 50 and over, which opened on Tuesday after the “fivefold” increase in clinics.

The story goes down the ad

He said the health unit is relocating as many staff as possible to help with future vaccination clinics. However, Piggott says they are looking for volunteers or individuals to serve as administrators to help future clinics.

“This is a comprehensive effort,” he said.

Visit health unit career website to register as a volunteer.

Piggott stressed that while continuing to focus on vaccination, they are also strengthening local public health measures through guidance letters.

“The time to get off the train tracks is when we see the train approaching, not after it has hit us,” he said.

“Public health measures will be extremely important in helping us protect the population against Omicron.”

The story goes down the ad

Of the health unit COVID tracker The update, released around 4:40 p.m., shows 49 active cases of COVID-19, out of 54 reported Monday.

Read more: Ontario regions bring tougher measures, boost reservations rise in Omicron race

The health unit reports the following three active outbreaks on Tuesday:

The spread announced Dec. 3 at Holy Cross Catholic High School in Peterborough was lifted on Tuesday.

Trends The Ontario Chief Physician will provide the COVID update on Tuesday

The New Brunswick teenager details the death-defying fight against COVID-19

The health unit has had 366 cases accompanied by 64 outbreaks since the announcement of the pandemic.

Other data from the regional health unit on Tuesday:

Cumulative cases confirmed: 2,105 since the announcement of the pandemic in March 2020.

2,105 since the announcement of the pandemic in March 2020. Variants of disturbing cases: 1,261 25 more cases since Monday’s update. The health unit reported two cases of the Omicron variant on Tuesday. The first variant case in the region was reported on 23 February; The first confirmed case of the Delta variant was reported on 19 June.

1,261 25 more cases since Monday’s update. The health unit reported two cases of the Omicron variant on Tuesday. The first variant case in the region was reported on 23 February; The first confirmed case of the Delta variant was reported on 19 June. Resolved cases: 2029 eight more cases as of Monday. Resolved cases account for approximately 96.1 percent of all cases.

2029 eight more cases as of Monday. Resolved cases account for approximately 96.1 percent of all cases. Close contacts: 238 less than the 398 reported Monday. Persons who are in close contact should be isolated for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19.

238 less than the 398 reported Monday. Persons who are in close contact should be isolated for 14 days from the last time they had contact with a person infected with COVID-19. Hospital extensions: 98 cases have required hospitalization since the unchanged pandemic began on 7 December. Peterborough Regional Health Center late Monday reported two active admissions for COVID-19. Hospitalized cases account for approximately 4.7 percent of all cases; 21 of the cases required the intensive care unit unchanged since 23 November. ICU admissions account for 1.1 percent of all health unit cases since the onset of the pandemic.

98 cases have required hospitalization since the unchanged pandemic began on 7 December. Peterborough Regional Health Center late Monday reported two active admissions for COVID-19. Hospitalized cases account for approximately 4.7 percent of all cases; 21 of the cases required the intensive care unit unchanged since 23 November. ICU admissions account for 1.1 percent of all health unit cases since the onset of the pandemic. Exposure to covid19: 74.9 percent of all cases (1576) in the jurisdiction of the health unit are from contact with another existing case, 20.5 percent (432 cases) are related to community spread, 3.8 percent (79 cases) are travel-related and 0.9 percent. (18 cases) their source has not been determined yet.

74.9 percent of all cases (1576) in the jurisdiction of the health unit are from contact with another existing case, 20.5 percent (432 cases) are related to community spread, 3.8 percent (79 cases) are travel-related and 0.9 percent. (18 cases) their source has not been determined yet. Testing: More than 66,700 people have been tested for COVID-19 and another 100 since Monday’s update. Approximately one in three residents was tested for COVID-19.

More than 66,700 people have been tested for COVID-19 and another 100 since Monday’s update. Approximately one in three residents was tested for COVID-19. Implementation: As of October 1, these charges have been sued against a total of four businesses under the Ontario Reopening Act, including orders issued Dec. 1 to close BP Peterburgers restaurant on George Street North.

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic School Board from 11:25 a.m. Tuesday reported eight active cases in schools within the jurisdiction of the health unit (the school board does not indicate whether the cases involve students or staff. All schools remain open):

The story goes down the ad

6 cases: St. Catherine Catholic Primary School (total cases unchanged since Friday) in Peterborough; an explosion was announced on December 8th.

1 case: Catholic High School St. Peter in Peterborough (new case) and St.’s Catholic Primary School. Paul in Norwood (unchanged).

Two cases in the Catholic Sector of the Holy Cross in Peterborough were reported to have been resolved and the blast removed.

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board as of 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning reported 16 active cases in its schools in the jurisdiction of the health unit. All occasional schools remain open (school board does not indicate whether cases involve students or staff):

7 cases: Millbrook Public School / South Cavan in Millbrook (-1); the explosion announced on December 6th.

2 cases: North Shore Public School in Keene (new cases); Westmount Public School (-3), Prince Prince of Wales Public School (unchanged) and Queen Mary Public School (unchanged), all in Peterborough

A case: Peterborough Alternative Continuing Education (unchanged)

The only high school cases Adam Scott Intermediate and Thomas A. Stewart, both in Peterborough, were reported resolved Tuesday.

Trent University reported an active case on his Peterborough campus on Tuesday one less since Monday and none on his campus in Durham. The university reports that 96 percent of students and 97 percent of staff are fully vaccinated and zero percent of students and zero percent of staff are partially vaccinated.

The story goes down the ad

Fleming College has not reported any cases on its Peterborough campus. The College will resume personal lessons and services in January 2022.

















2:05

COVID-19: Concerns grow over Omicron impact on healthcare system





Previous video



The next video





The health unit publishes on Wednesday its weekly data on the vaccination rate. The latest data can be found in this Global News Peterborough article.

The story goes down the ad

Ambulance and school clinic

The health unit will host a number of vaccination clinics for children at several schools in Peterborough County. All clinics will be held overtime. Clinics include:

Friday, December 17: Catholic Primary School St. Martin at Ennismore from 4pm to 7pm

Monday, December 20: Millbrook / South Cavan Public School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29: Lakefield District Public School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Read more: COVID-19 Five Counties Children’s Center to Hold Vaccination Clinic for Peterborough Area Children

Reservations for children ages five to 11 to get a COVID-19 vaccine are available, as are third-dose / booster vaccines. All meetings must be booked at Online portals in Ontario or by calling the provincial vaccine reservation call center at 1-833-943-3900.

All medical tests and evaluations for COVID-19 in Peterborough are now consolidated at the Peterborough Regional Health Centers evaluation center at Dr. 1 Hospital.

A number of pharmacies in Peterborough and the area offer vaccinations to qualified recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the relevant pharmacies or visitingOntario government website.

The story goes down the ad

















1:54

COVID-19: New restrictions applied to long-term care in Ontario, pension homes amid rising Omicron





Previous video



The next video





View link »

<br />

