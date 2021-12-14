Alberta update for COVID-19 canceled amid PM’s meeting with PMs





An update for COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday evening has been canceled. The Chief Medical Officer of Alberta, the Prime Minister and the Minister of Health were originally scheduled to deliver an update on COVID-19 at 15:30 on Tuesday. The press conference was then adjourned at 5:00 p.m. In an update just before 2:30 p.m., the Alberta government said the update had been canceled. Brock Harrison, executive director of communications and planning for Alberta’s prime minister, said on Twitter that the COVID-19 update was delayed after the prime minister scheduled a phone call with all prime ministers to discuss the Omicron version of COVID-19. This call is scheduled for Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. I just spoke with the Prime Minister @JJHorgan, as Chairman of the Federation Council. We would convene a meeting as soon as possible with the prime ministers to address Omicron and make sure we were working together to keep you safe while we go on vacation. To have your back. – Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 14, 2021 The story goes down the ad The province did not say when the next COVID-19 update would take place. Harrison said on social media that the update “is likely” to happen on Wednesday. Trends Toronto police uncover possible video suspected of unsolved murders of Barry and Honey Sherman

The Omicron COVID variant is ‘scary’, Trudeau says, but wine will be ‘better’ Prime Minister Jason Kenney was expected to announce an update on public health measures during Tuesday’s press conference. The prime minister said on Friday that the province would provide clear guidelines for holiday meetings in a COVID-19 update earlier this week. “We will be very clear about the public health framework next Tuesday,” Kenney said Friday. “We think it’s the right time for us, potentially, to move forward with a modest, reasonable easing of measures for the Christmas holidays.” On Monday afternoon, Global News confirmed that Albertans will receive a free quick test kit before the holidays. However, when the presentation will take place and the process of how to obtain one remains unclear. Read more: Albertans will receive fast free tests for COVID-19 before the holidays Albertans were expected to learn more about the rapid test initiative Tuesday afternoon. On December 13, Alberta reported 863 new cases of COVID-19 over the previous three days from more than 19,000 tests. There are 357 people in hospital with COVID-19, 68 of whom are in the ICU. The story goes down the ad Three deaths from COVID-19 were reported at Alberta Health on Monday, over the previous 72 hours and there are currently 4,182 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,275 Albertans have died from COVID-19. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

