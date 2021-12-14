House lawmakers urge Biden administration to do more to thwart Russian aggression against Ukraine





Some lawmakers, part of a three-day bipartisan delegation, are recommending Russia secede from financial markets if it invades Ukraine. Other lawmakers say the administration, meanwhile, needs to focus on prevention, including messages that make it clear “many Russian boys will die the first day” and offering Ukraine a significant boost in arms supplies that Russians think twice. for their conquest. everything.

“I learned that we have an important window in the coming weeks to prevent further Russian aggression from happening, everything from a limited incursion to the inclusion of a full-scale invasion,” said Rep. Seth Moulton for CNN, based on his field conversations. . “The main thing is that we need to be more focused on preventing Russian action than on reacting to it.”

Massachusetts Democrat and other lawmakers in the House Armed Services Committee met with US partners in Kiev to assess the situation as Russian troops established a massive presence along the Ukrainian border, and Russian President Vladimir Putin continued a series of calls for leaders. – talking to French President Emmanuel Macron and Finnish President Saul Niinist on Tuesday following his December 7 call with President Joe Biden – to reiterate his call for assurances that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will not expand in Ukraine or will not place weapons there.

The White House says Biden told Putin in a video phone call that the United States was prepared to take strong economic action if Russia invaded – signaling that the new measures would deal a bigger blow than the sanctions imposed on Russia. 2014 that failed to stop Russia from invading. Crimea. Biden said he had told Russian leaders that the consequences of an invasion would be like nothing Putin had ever seen before.

On Tuesday, Moulton told CNN he had sent a memorandum to the Biden administration urging it to take more proactive steps to prevent any further Russian aggression. The memorandum includes tactical details about further US armaments to be offered to Ukraine and how to deploy forces. Moulton said he was also urging administration officials to be more vocal – to Putin and directly to the Russian people – about how costly and bloody a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be. Moulton was accompanied by Rep. Salud Carbajal, a Democrat from California; Rep. Mike Waltz, a Republican from Florida; Rep. Joe Wilson, a Republican from South Carolina; and Rep. Ruben Gallego, a Democrat from Arizona. The lawmakers’ trip came after the top US diplomat for Europe also visited Kiev and used the opportunity to counter allegations that the United States would push Ukraine to make concessions to Russia. ‘Pure misinformation’ “The notion that we would push Ukraine to make concessions in discussions and dialogue with Russia is pure misinformation and should be treated as such,” Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried said in a video message recorded in Kiev and posted on Twitter. from the US Embassy on Tuesday. . She said the message was shared with Ukraine’s leaders and that the “truth” was that the US, Ukraine and NATO allies were “united” in their efforts to pursue diplomacy. “We are committed to ensuring that there are no decisions or discussions about Ukraine without Ukraine,” Donfried said. She said the US had “listened closely to the request of our Ukrainian counterparts, who have urged the United States to engage more actively in diplomatic efforts to revive the peace process.” Gallego told CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield in an interview from Kiev on Sunday that he believes that if Putin is “given enough space,” the Russian leader is willing to do something, whether a month, two months or five months from now, or a year from now. “ Gallego said the delegation had provided information on the trip indicating that Russia intends to “influence and / or occupy Ukraine at some point”. If it happens, the consequences must be immediate and severe. “Introduce them from the US dollar so that they can no longer trade,” Gallego said, adding that in order for Russia “to invest or sell, they must go to a secondary market, and if it ends up being the euro.” “We also have to put pressure on that.” He added that in connection with economic sanctions, Ukraine should be provided with better weapons that “will actually impede the movements of Russian troops and, you know, unfortunately that means we have to kill some Russian “, while referring to the Ukrainian army and special forces and not American forces. He reiterated that the Russians “understand only pure power and we must give the Ukrainian army and special forces the ability to do so.” New Jersey-led House of Representatives lawmaker Tom Malinowski has written to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urging Republicans to act swiftly to push forward fiscal year 2022 bills “in part because “This is necessary to unlock additional vital aid to Ukraine at a time when Russian forces are gathering on its borders threatening an invasion.” ‘Day one’ Malinowski, Tennessee representative Steve Cohen and other Democrats told McConnell in a Dec. 13 letter that “the administration is maximizing its ability to provide essential military equipment to Ukrainians in the face of Putin’s mastery. But the administration can begin to do so.” much more with the added assistance set out in the VF22 appropriations for Ukraine – assistance that would enhance Ukraine’s ability to deter Russian aggression, defend NATO’s eastern flank and send an essential message of support to the people Ukrainian. “ Moulton argues that the Biden administration needs to be more proactive with actions, not just words. “The administration clearly does not want to provoke Putin, but he is not interested in provocations. He will produce one whenever he wants. We should be less concerned about provoking Putin and more about preventing him. , “said Moulton. Moulton also believes that it is necessary to widely publicize America’s intentions – not only for Putin but also for the Russian people. “The procurement of American weapons in Ukraine needs to shift focus from seeking to make a long-term conflict more costly to prevent a conflict from ever starting,” Moulton said. “We can do this by making the first day extremely costly and by communicating this. We need to make it clear not only to Putin but to the Russian people that many Russian boys will die the first day.”

CNN’s Sonnet Swire and Natasha Bertrand contributed to this report.

