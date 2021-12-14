Are COVID tests at home accurate? What you need to know about the holidays – NBC Chicago

While many prepare for holiday gatherings, the demand for testing has increased, but for those who use home testing methods, how accurate are they and should you rely on them?

There are a number of home options now available and Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady, recently advised their use before holiday gatherings.

Here’s what you need to know.

How accurate are home tests?

The most accurate form of testing for COVID is a PCR test, although no authorized home test currently offers this method and instead relies on antigen testing.

Arwady said that while PCR tests can detect COVID earlier because they are more sensitive, home antigen tests are similar to a pregnancy test in that “they are not looking for the genetic material of the virus itself, they are just looking, you you know, for a protein. “

According to Dr. Nimmi Rajagopal, head of the Department of Family and Community Medicine for Cook County Health, said the accuracy of the test “depends on the scenario”.

“There is, of course, with every test, there is a report that you can get false positives or false negatives and these tests fall into the same field,” she told NBC Chicago last month. “So it depends on what you are testing for and what the risk is.”

Home tests will miss some infections and in rare cases mistakenly indicate an infection. A popular test loses about 15 out of 100 infections, these are called false negatives and gives a false positive result in about 1 in 100 people who are not infected.

But Arwady said “you can feel safe” with the results from such tests if they are obtained within 24 hours of a meeting.

“Even in an impossible event [those tested] actually have COVID and do not know it, they are unlikely to have COVID at a level that will spread it, “she said on a Facebook Live on Tuesday.” If anyone still has really bad symptoms of COVID and they have there was such an exposure, you know, you should not have gathered. ”

With many factors influencing test effectiveness, including the timing and type of test, many experts agree. Rajagopal recommends that those with persistent symptoms and known exposure who receive a negative test continue to be isolated and monitored, and have another test within a few days or contact their healthcare provider for further instructions.

“So if someone has symptoms and he gets a negative test, one, it depends on the severity or not? If you have severe symptoms, we do not want you to just do a home test,” she said. “We want you to call your doctor’s office and make sure they have an opinion here because of course there are other things like the flu that are out there that can mimic symptoms or have similar symptoms. But if you have symptoms and they “are somewhat light and prolonged and you use the test and it ‘s negative, we want you to take precautions and then retest in three to five days. And that’s why most of these kits come with two tests. ”

These tests should be used with caution, said Cole Beeler, director of symptomatic testing for Indiana University Medical Response Team for COVID-19 and an assistant professor at IU School of Medicine. NBC News. If you have had a high-risk exposure and / or are symptomatic and have a negative test, it may still be worthwhile to have a formal test in a hospital laboratory.

But Arwady added that the tests “certainly help”.

“Nothing is 100%, but a combination of a fully, enhanced vaccination and then, if you want another level of protection, the tested collection is really the best thing we have to help maintain the settings so safe as they can be, “she said, adding that home tests are” quite reliable and I encourage people to use them. “

Where can you get a home test kit and how do they work?

Test kits are available in pharmacies without a prescription, and a box of two tests usually costs about $ 25. Tampons, test solution and instructions included.

Adults and teens can test themselves. An adult can test a child up to 2 years old. Instructional videos on product websites can be helpful.

Most tests require a swab about half an inch inside the two nostrils, so it may tickle but not hurt. You will get a positive result if the test detects a viral protein in your sample.

Is a home test better than others?

The test that has been available the longest is the BinaxNow test, which can be purchased at major stores like Walmart, Walgreens, Target and more. But according to the FDA, there are nearly a dozen over-the-counter tests currently authorized for home results.

Finally, the agency gave the authorization for urgent use Celltrion DiaTrust COVID-19 Home Test Ag.

According to the FDA, the test can be used by people with symptoms of COVID-19 and does not require a prescription. It can also be used by asymptomatic people for serial testing, which means that the test is performed twice in three days.

The Chicago chief physician has said that COVID home antigen tests are accurate and appropriate.

“Especially if your child or you, you know, have symptoms, it’s a very, very good test,” said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady during a Facebook Live in August. “If you have no symptoms, it’s still a good test. And it’s the one you can just take home and get the result in 15 minutes. It’s like a pregnancy test – you see it right away.”

Arwady was specifically referring to BinaxNow tests.

The BinaxNOW Test itself opens the door for Americans to purchase an accurate and affordable test on their terms, when and where they need it, said Andrea F. Wainer, executive vice president of Abbotts rapid and molecular diagnostics business, in a statement in time. Together with vaccines and like-minded partners like Walgreens, we can help people get back to what they want, how to spend time with friends and family.

The FDA first gave the urgent use authorization for Abbott Labs‘ fast COVID-19 test for home use, without prescription and without prescription in March.

Clients can administer the test themselves using a short nasal swab and check the test results in 15 minutes.

According to the manufacturer’s instructions for use, people using the test should test themselves twice with at least 36 hours between tests. The test can be used for children up to 2 years old when samples are collected from an adult and for all people aged 15 years and older.

“If someone really has symptoms and you are not sure, you may still need to stay home and / or have a PCR test, but I strongly recommend those home tests for COVID,” Arwady said. “They are approved for children, you know, who are very young and they are self-administered and I think it is very helpful to have them available at home, so if someone has symptoms, you are not running. trying to find a test for them at that point. “

Individuals who turn out to be negative should continue to remain cautious, however, officials urged.

Are tests reported to health officials if they are positive?

Those who test positive are required to follow the latest CDC guidelines and communicate the results to your healthcare provider, who is responsible for reporting your test results to the state health department.

Arwady previously said that process is unlikely to happen for every test.

“All those negatives are not really reported,” Arwady said. “We are not counting, you know, it is a fabrication that we have ever counted every test for COVID.”

She added that although many home tests are not reported, positive results are likely to be provided to healthcare providers, then health departments.

What is the difference between home tests and home collection tests?

Home collection tests involve taking a sample from your home and then sending it to a lab for results.

Home tests allow results from a sample and the results are available within minutes.

What about false positives?

The FDA issued an alert in early October regarding the potential for false-positive results with some home tests for COVID-19 produced by Ellume.

The tests were sold to various vendors across the country.

“In recent weeks, we have noticed an increased chance that Ellume COVID-19 home tests from very specific ones may give an inaccurate positive result.” the company wrote in a statement.

The company also said, “the reliability of the negative results is not affected by this issue and is not included in this withdrawal”.

A production problem is said to be the cause of the problem. Affected test kits are being removed from store shelves.

The FDA recommends that you contact your healthcare provider, emergency care institution or other testing facility for COVID-19 and request a molecular diagnostic test for COVID-19 if you have tested positive with one of the affected Test groups. at Ellume COVID-19 home in the last two weeks and you have not already had a further molecular diagnostic test to confirm a positive test result.

But according to the FDA, “all tests can experience false negative and false positive results.”

“Individuals with positive outcomes should be isolated and seek additional care from their healthcare provider,” the agency said in a statement. “Individuals who test negative and experience COVID-like symptoms should follow up with their healthcare provider as negative results do not rule out a COVID-19 infection.”

It remains unclear whether vaccination status plays a role in the effectiveness of a test.

Rajagopal said the data are not currently available to answer the question, but noted that false positives and false negatives can occur in any individual, regardless of vaccination status.

Will experts use these tests for their family gatherings?

We will use quick tests to double check everyone before we get together, says Dr. Emily Volk, president of the American College of Pathologists, which is planning a holiday meal with six members of the vaccinated family. Be good as they enter the door.