



HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Just in time for the rush of holiday travel, Huntsville International Airport says it has officially reopened its second runway. After a year-long renovation project, the “West” 18R / 36L track welcomed air traffic once again in late November. The 25-year-old runway sidewalk got some much-needed redesigns, and the decades-old incandescent lighting lining the strip was replaced. In total, 759 lights replaced LED devices and nearly 50 miles of new wiring was replaced. How to help tornado victims: Nexstar help the American Red Cross

The multimillion-dollar project included a four-inch mill and full-strength track asphalt pavement and connecting pavement pavement and a two-inch mill and overlap of the 27-foot inner shoulder of the runway shoulder. The western runway is 12,600 feet long and is the second longest in the Southeastern US, it first opened in 1967. Both the blast pads, the connecting road connecting shoulders and the outer runway shoulders received an asphalt rejuvenation treatment to extend the useful life of the sidewalks, originally built in 2012. “The new surface will extend the useful life of the runway for another 20 to 25 years,” Tucker said. “Converting from incandescent lighting to LED lighting will reduce energy consumption and save electricity costs.” According to a press release from Huntsville International Airport, the design, construction and administration for this project were funded by a $ 23.5 million grant received from the Port of Huntsville through the Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program.



