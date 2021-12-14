International
Prime Minister Jason Kenney will talk today with the prime minister, other prime ministers about Omicron
Alberta’s scheduled update for COVID-19 on Tuesday was canceled after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau convened a meeting with provincial and territorial leaders to discuss the impact of the omicron variant.
Prime Minister Jason Kenney will hold a press conference at 5:00 pm with Health Minister Jason Copping and Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief of health in Alberta.
That event has now been postponed so that Kenneycan can meet with Trudeau and other prime ministers to discuss the government’s response to the new variant of the concern.
In a Twitter post, Kenney’s spokesman Brock Harrison said Tuesday’s press conference had been postponed due to the pending phone call with the prime minister.
Trudeau will wait for the call after the federal fiscal update.
“We will convene a meeting as soon as possible with the prime ministers to address Omicron and make sure we are working together to keep you safe as we go on holiday,” Trudeau said on Twitter.
I just spoke with the Prime Minister @JJHorgan, as Chairman of the Federation Council. We would convene a meeting as soon as possible with the prime ministers to address Omicron and make sure we were working together to keep you safe while we go on vacation. To have your back.
As of Monday there were 4,182 active cases of COVID-19 in Alberta, following a modest increase in active cases over the weekend.
Alberta reported 863 new cases of the disease on Monday, compiling data from the previous three days.
The province also reported seven new cases of the omicron variant on Monday, the newest disturbing variant.
The province has now identified 30 omicron cases in total, 21 of them in the Calgary Health Area.
There are 357 Albertans being treated for COVID-19 in hospital, including 68 in intensive care.
The capacity of the Alberta ICU, including extra beds, is at 81 percent. Without growth spaces, ICU capacity would be at 107 percent.
Quick tests, vacation restrictions
Kenney said Friday that an announcement would be made Tuesday regarding plans to distribute rapid antigen tests.
According to an email from the Alberta government at a pharmacy in Calgary, all Albertans will soon be able to access free COVID-19 rapid antigen testing kits from participating pharmacies in Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary.
Albertans outside of these cities can access testing kits through the Alberta Health Services website.
Pressure has grown that the province should more widely share its stock of COVID-19 rapid tests with Albertans ahead of the holidays.
The federal government has supplied more than 11 million tests, and the province still has approximately 5.5 million in storage.
During an update last week, Kenney also suggested that a decision on public health restrictions for the holidays be made soon.
The prime minister promised a “modest relaxation, common sense” of the rules so more Albanians could get together for Christmas.
Kenney said he planned to meet with three people fully vaccinated by three families at Christmas, a private gathering that would be banned under current health restrictions.
Currently in Alberta, private indoor social gatherings are limited to two families with a maximum of 10 vaccine-qualified individuals who have been vaccinated. There are no restrictions for children under 12 years old.
Indoor social gatherings are not allowed for unvaccinated persons qualified for the vaccine.
