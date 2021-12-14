International
Shaun Bailey leaves London assembly role following blocking party reports | Shaun Bailey
Shaun Bailey has resigned from an official role in the London assembly after a photo of him joining a crowd of people emerged for a noisy party amid Covid’s blockade in December last year.
The Conservative candidate for mayor of London earlier this year stood aside as chairman of the police and crime committee, said a statement from the assembly’s Conservative group.
He said Bailey did not want an unauthorized social gathering involving several former members of the London mayor’s campaign team last December to distract from the important work of committees seeking accountability from the mayor of London.
However, it later emerged that Bailey had subsequently resigned mirror approached him for a photo he had taken from the night, showing him among a group of people packed tightly at the party, posing for the photo.
The photo showed several people, including property developer and conservative donor Nick Candy, raising wine glasses, with a substantial buffet lying on a table next to them. One participant was wearing a holiday hat, while another with a Christmas jumper.
Bailey’s team had sought to blame the party for being with Conservative campaign staff (CCHQ) staff, saying he had only attended for a short time.
The move puts increasing pressure on Boris Johnson and his staff on Downing Street, who have been accused of holding a series of social events challenging the blockade last winter and earlier. Johnson has also faced allegations that he hosted the event at his Downing Street apartment.
Another Mirror story on Tuesday night tha se following one of these events, a Downing Street quiz party hosted by Johnson last December, an email to staff in advance told them to leave the building through a back entrance after it was finished.
No. 10 argued that the quiz was virtual, with staff who were in the office attending from their desks.
The only central government figure to resign has so far been Allegra Stratton, spokeswoman for the Cop26 climate summit, who was previously Johnsons’ press secretary. She resigned after footage emerged of her and other No. 10 staff joking about an apparent party on Dec. 18, 2020, on Downing Street, one that officials had previously denied had taken place.
The revelations about the Baileys party came out first in the Times last Thursday, and there is speculation that more details of what happened at the December 14, 2020 event may be published soon.
According to initial reports, staff jumped and drank wine at the event, held in the basement of the Conservative campaign headquarters (CCHQ), the floor from where the campaign for the Bailey mayor was taking place.
It took place on the day then-Secretary of Health Matt Hancock announced that the capital was moving to Level 3 restrictions. At the time, indoor social mixing with anyone from another family was already banned.
The event was attended by campaign people as well as conservative employees working on another floor. Bailey attended and was given a Lego set as a Christmas gift.
The Times described the incident as savage, saying a door was damaged during it. Conservative officials argue that Bailey was there briefly to give a speech and thank his team, and that the unauthorized element occurred later. CCHQ has disciplined four staff members.
Bailey has not commented since the reports surfaced. However, the Labor group in the London assembly has said he must give public accountability for what happened.
In a letter to Bailey, it is reported from the MyLondon website, Leonie Cooper, chairman of the Labor group, said: “Londoners will have read the claims that you attended a party at CCHQ, organized by your campaign, on December 14, while the second level restrictions were in force, and it is understood that they will want answers.
In the mayoral election in May, a year-late vote because of Covid, Bailey led incumbent Labor chairman Sadiq Khan closer than expected, but lost by 55% to 45% after his preference votes were counted. second.
