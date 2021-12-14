Conservatives abandon Johnson over Covid’s new rules

LONDON The British government estimates that 200,000 people a day become infected with the latest variant of the coronavirus, Omicron. Yet in Parliament on Tuesday, a record number of Conservative lawmakers voted against one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s key measures to put out the blast, a vaccine certification policy to enter nightclubs and crowded places.

Politics passed, with the help of opposition votes, as well as several other Covid-related measures. But with nearly 100 conservatives voting against Mr. Johnson, was a stinging rebuke to their leader, undermining his authority at a time when he has called for a national campaign to prevent Omicron from covering the country.

There are various explanations for this paradox, ranging from Britain’s favorite tradition of defending individual liberties to a deep sense of tiredness with a government that has gone from politics to politics during the pandemic, turning back and showing a tendency to disregard the rules it imposes. others.

Whatever the reasons, the shocking parliamentary rebellion leaves Britain in a curious spot as it battles the latest wave of the virus: mobilizing a national vaccine-boosting campaign while clinging to the live-and-le-live approach it used last summer. , when Mr Johnson rejected most of the restrictions in England on what became known as Freedom Day.