International
Conservatives abandon Johnson over Covid’s new rules
LONDON The British government estimates that 200,000 people a day become infected with the latest variant of the coronavirus, Omicron. Yet in Parliament on Tuesday, a record number of Conservative lawmakers voted against one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s key measures to put out the blast, a vaccine certification policy to enter nightclubs and crowded places.
Politics passed, with the help of opposition votes, as well as several other Covid-related measures. But with nearly 100 conservatives voting against Mr. Johnson, was a stinging rebuke to their leader, undermining his authority at a time when he has called for a national campaign to prevent Omicron from covering the country.
There are various explanations for this paradox, ranging from Britain’s favorite tradition of defending individual liberties to a deep sense of tiredness with a government that has gone from politics to politics during the pandemic, turning back and showing a tendency to disregard the rules it imposes. others.
Whatever the reasons, the shocking parliamentary rebellion leaves Britain in a curious spot as it battles the latest wave of the virus: mobilizing a national vaccine-boosting campaign while clinging to the live-and-le-live approach it used last summer. , when Mr Johnson rejected most of the restrictions in England on what became known as Freedom Day.
The rebellion among Conservative lawmakers, the worst since Mr Johnson won a landslide victory in the 2019 election, is a sharp embarrassment to him and testifies to his weakened political position following revelations that his staff held a Christmas party in December. passed, at a time when the government instructed the public not to attend such rallies.
Wave Omicron is battling growing skepticism among conservative members of Parliament that further restrictions are needed, said Matthew Goodwin, a professor of politics at the University of Kent.
While there has long been a group of skeptics committed to blocking conservative ranks, he said, these insurgents have now become allies with lawmakers who simply believe government plans B will have little effect in curbing a variant that is causing infections. doubled every two. up to three days.
The events in Parliament are symbolic not only of a change of mood within the Conservative parliamentary party, said Professor Goodwin, but also symbolize a growing electoral problem for Johnson.
Nearly 40 Conservatives also voted against the government’s plan to expand the mandatory use of face masks, a significant number of deserters, though not a threat in a room where Mr Johnsons’s party has a majority of 80 seats.
But the rebellion turned into a rebellion when voting began on what Mr. Johnson calls a Covid certification policy and what critics describe as vaccine passports. This would require people entering nightclubs, large indoor venues and some sporting events in England to show evidence of vaccine status or a recent negative test for Covid.
Defenders of vaccine permits say they have increased vaccination rates in France and Italy, where they are widely used. But they have also sparked protests in both countries, with critics calling them discriminatory.
In Britain, libertarians have reacted angrily, invoking filled, if known, historical analogies. This is not Nazi Germany, a conservative lawmaker, Marcus Fysh, told the BBC. It is the thin end of an authoritarian wedge.
Graham Brady, chairman of the influential 1922 committee of Conservative supporters, described Mr. Johnson’s plan in the Daily Telegraph as the government’s last authoritarian folly and a catastrophic attack on freedom.
Other lawmakers argue that Covid certifications have been ineffective in other countries they have tried, including Scotland, and will have a catastrophic impact on the economy. Just in case it’s not good enough to ruin more work and life, wrote Craig Mackinlay, a Conservative lawmaker, on Twitter.
With the support of the Labor Party and other opposition parties, the measure was still approved by 369 votes in favor and 126 against.
For public health experts, Mr. Johnsons’s weakened political position has dire epidemiological implications. Devi Sridhar, head of the global public health program at the University of Edinburgh, said it was politically difficult for the prime minister now to have any authority to deploy the necessary protection.
Even if Omicron is less severe than other variants, as some early studies show, Professor Sridhar said, it will still cause significant economic disruptions as people who are infected will have to be isolated at home for up to seven 10 days.
Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know
Pilula Pfizers Covid. A study of oral treatment of Covid by Pfizers confirmed that it helps avoid serious diseases, even from the Omicron variant, the company announced. Pfizer said treatment reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent if given within three days of the onset of symptoms.
On Tuesday, the government eased a restriction, removing 11 countries from its red list, which requires travelers to be quarantined at a hotel upon arrival in Britain. The ruling, which applies to Botswana, South Africa and nine other African countries where Omicron first appeared, essentially acknowledges that the variant has now been found so widely that restrictions no longer matter.
Legal experts made a distinction between the measures the government is imposing now and the blockades it imposed earlier during the pandemic. Britain is largely tightening rules to encourage more people to get fully vaccinated. Mr. Johnson even tossed out the idea of mandatory vaccinations to address roughly 30 percent of the population that has not yet been vaccinated.
I do not think compulsory vaccinations are likely to happen, but by increasing the possibility, the government is signaling again that its long-term strategy is based on vaccinations, not blockages, said Adam Wagner, a London-based human rights lawyer, and expert for Covid. -related laws.
The government had hoped the vaccination wall was the way to break the link between growing cases and hospital admissions, Mr Wagner said, and it has worked since the summer. But it has always been said that a new variant can change the dynamics. Omicron can do that.
Behind the revolt are shifting displaced political currents that could pose a significant threat to Mr. Johnson. The Conservatives have lagged behind Labor in opinion polls and face a new challenge on their right from UK Reform, a party that emerged from the ashes of the Brexit Party and opposes the blockade measures.
Lawmakers supporting Brexit from the north of England are frustrated by the lack of substance following governments’ promises to elevate the country and bring prosperity to the regions they represent.
Others are angry with the ethical reindeer hanging down Downing Street over an investigation into reports that it organized Christmas parties last year and an investigation into Mr. Johnsons for the renovation of his apartment. There are also allies of former Prime Minister Theresa May, who are hostile to Mr. Johnson because he purged many of their colleagues before the last election.
Johnson has successfully alienated the various wings of his party, said Professor Goodwin.
