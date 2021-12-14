Omicron poses a ‘very high’ risk, but data on severity are limited

GENEVA, Dec 13 (Reuters) – The Omicron coronavirus variant, reported in more than 60 countries, poses a “very high” global risk, with some evidence evading vaccine protection, but clinical data on its severity are limited, said the World Health Organization. say.

Significant uncertainties surround Omicron, first discovered last month in South Africa and Hong Kong, whose mutations could lead to higher transmissibility and more cases of COVID-19, the WHO said in a technical summary. released on Sunday.

“The overall risk regarding the new version of the Omicron concern remains very high for a number of reasons,” he said, reiterating his first assessment on November 29th.

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

At least one patient has died in the UK after contracting the Omicron variant, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

The WHO said there were early signs that previously vaccinated and infected people would not produce enough antibodies to avoid an Omicron infection, resulting in high rates of transmission and “serious consequences”.

It is unclear whether the Omicron is essentially more contagious than the globally dominant Delta variant, the WHO said.

Confirming the WHO assessment, Oxford University researchers published a laboratory test Monday that recorded a significant drop in neutralizing antibodies against Omicron in people who had had two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Read more

While antibody protection from AstraZeneca (AZN.L) and BioNTech / Pfizer vaccine courses has been undermined, it is hoped that T cells, the second pillar of an immune response, can prevent serious diseases by attacking infected human cells.

PROTECTION THRESHOLD?

A number of vaccine recipients did not produce any measurable neutralizing antibodies against Omicron, Oxford researchers said. One of them, Matthew Snape, said it was not yet clear how pronounced the decline in vaccine efficacy in the real world would be.

“We do not know how many neutralizing antibodies are enough. We have not yet really determined what the protection threshold is,” Snape said, adding that the best advice for those who have not yet been vaccinated is to seek an initial course and for those who have been vaccinated. take boost shots.

Oxford researchers said there was still no evidence that Omicron was causing more serious illness.

Their findings were broadly consistent with another laboratory analysis last week on the blood of twice-vaccinated individuals conducted by researchers at the Medical University of Innsbruck, Austria.

The assay also recorded a significant drop in antibodies reacting to Omicron, with many blood samples showing no response at all.

Both Innsbruck and Oxford teams said they would expand their search to those who had three vaccines.

Pfizer and BioNTech said last week that two injections of their vaccine could still protect against serious disease because its mutations were unlikely to elicit a T cell response. Read more

They also said that a third booster injection restored a level of antibody protection against Omicron comparable to that given by a two-stroke regimen against the original virus identified in China.

The WHO cited preliminary evidence that the number of people who have been re-infected with the virus has increased in South Africa.

While early findings suggest that Omicron may be less severe than the Delta variant, more data is needed to determine if Omicron is essentially less dangerous, he said.

“Even if the severity is potentially lower than for the Delta variant, hospitalizations are expected to increase as a result of increased transmission. More hospitalizations can put a strain on health systems and lead to more deaths.” he said.

Further information is expected in the coming weeks, he added, noting the time lag between infections and outcomes.

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay in Geneva, Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt, Editing by William Maclean, Robert Birsel and Barbara Lewis

Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.