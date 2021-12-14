Guards, partner countries participate in the first international SNCO all-Spanish Air Force course> Air Force> View Article





Two National Air Guards participated in the first International Senior Non-Commissioned Officer Course all held in Spanish by Inter-American Air Force Academy (IAAFA) in San Antonio-Lackland Joint Base, Texas, October 4-December. 8. The IAAFA mission is to provide education and training for US military personnel and partner nations. In support of this initiative, the IAAFA rebuilt SNCO Air Force Curriculum to care for Spanish-speaking Total Force aircraft and international students. Master Sgt. Diana Melero-Sena, of New Mexico National Air Guard, was one of two Citizen Airmen who attended the course. “I’m the proud daughter of Mexican immigrants, so I grew up speaking Spanish in my home,” Melero-Sena said. “When I heard about IAFAA and that they would have an SNCO course in Spanish, I knew I had to apply. “Plus our unit has a state partnership with Costa Rica, it was perfect.” Similar to Melero-Sena, Master of the National Air Guard of New Mexico Sgt. Reiner Herrera was motivated to attend the course by his Hispanic heritage. “I was born in Bogot, Colombia and moved to the United States in 1998,” Herrera said. “Knowing firsthand about transnational crime and the global threats that are happening in South America, it hits home. I have set my goal to do what I can to be a positive representative [Latino] culture. That’s why I enrolled in this course and it was an honor to participate. “ The eight-week ISNCO residency course aimed to equip today’s military leaders with the skills, strategies and tools to effectively lead registered troops, including a IAAFA turnaround. “Because we all knew a common language, we were able to break down barriers almost immediately,” Melero-Sena said. “This is what is pervasive for IAAFA … the increased learning curve together with Spanish speakers from partner countries allowed us to build a foundation to work together in the future.” In addition to teaching key leadership principles, the course encouraged students to develop lasting professional relationships and practice their ability to integrate forces smoothly. “It is extremely important to have a learning platform like this, so that when we go into operation, we have this experience to look back on,” said Herrera. “Working together, learning together, even learning about each other’s culture, that’s all essential to carrying out the mission together.” The launch of the ISNCO course reflects the ongoing commitment of the Air Force to utilize the diverse background, experience and perspective of each Aircraft to enrich the enterprise. “The fact that the PME is held in Spanish allows the integration of the Total Forces with the forces of the partner countries to counter the threats and to show how far the Air Force has advanced,” said Melero-Sena. “I am proud that the Air Force sees our diversity and wants us to use our unique capabilities and background to further the mission.”

