International Student Association hosts Global Culture Night at Miller Hall | William & Mary School of Business

On Friday, November 5, the International MBAA Student Association (ISA) hosted a Global Cultural Night with the support of the Raymond A. Mason School of Business Diversity and Inclusion Committee and the MBA Program Office. ISA is a club for students in the full-time MBA program (FTMBA) and its goal is to unite the Mason community and provide a platform where international diversity is celebrated through educational opportunities. There are more than 20 countries represented in the FTMBA program groups and ISA’s goal was to celebrate the different cultures found in the 2022 and 2023 grades. Global Culture Night also served as the first social event for FTMBA students to was engaged with on campus and in person since March 2020. “It was great for us to learn where the students are from,” said Carlane Pittman, MBA Program Director. “The students were very creative. It was a great time for everyone to be educated and immersed in the different experiences and backgrounds that make up our program. ” William & Mary President Katherine Rowe joined the students, faculty, staff and other special guests for the evening celebrations at Miller Hall. The event began with a global showcase where students decorated tables with items symbolic of each country’s respective culture, including food, drinks, flags, decor and posters with more information. Guests then had the opportunity to try different cuisines at an international buffet. Students from Spain, Indonesia and Japan then gave presentations about their countries. A ceremonial wedding was demonstrated by students from Nigeria and Ghana, and the evening ended with a Bollywood dance performed by students from India, although audience participation was encouraged. Buvisuru Maitipe, an international student from Sri Lanka, said he liked most to know in-depth information about different cultures and to share more about his country. “It is always worthwhile to respect and honor traditions of which we are not aware, which helps build stronger ties,” he said. “Global Culture Night opens our eyes to see the culture and practices that are unique to each student’s respective countries. Learning more allows us as individuals to grow, to accept differences, to accept and respect them, and to provide a platform for better cross-cultural networking. Hyun Jae Cho, an international student from South Korea, said he liked Global Culture Night because he could get closer to his peers participating in the FTMBA Program. “As students, we felt we had gone on a journey after a long time. “The event was fun and it was like traveling to a new place,” he said.

