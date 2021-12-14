Owen Power brings international big gaming experience, confidence to the WJC Canada team

Yuri Kuzmin / KHL

The experience of the 2021 Junior World Championship was a unique experience, to say the least.

With COVID-19 preventing players from playing proper, full seasons, Hockey Canada chose to run the training camp for a full month to speed up his team as soon as possible. But for team players who were active, that meant missing a large part of the regular season to attend practice.

That made no sense to Owen Power, the main prospect from the 2021 draft. He and the University of Michigan chose to keep him in school instead of losing roughly a third of the NCAA season, with no real guarantee if he would the team. Of course, the camp had a two-week closure due to positive cases with COVID-19, which would have stung even more.

So in the end, Power got the right college hockey experience without any interruptions. This meant that Power could not represent his country, but he and his team thought it was the best thing for his development and the goal of becoming the first player selected later that season.

And he eventually was – and he still managed to win the gold medal with Canada at the Men’s World Championship later that year, so it was not a total failure on the international side.

Power has the unique playing situation for Canada’s men’s team at the World Cup before playing at the U-20 level. Power turned out to be one of the best players in the tournament near the end, despite being one of the youngest players. Canada started 0-3 before going all the way to winning the gold medal, and overcoming this disaster is something Power believes can be used to its advantage this year.

“That tour, we started with a difficult start, but it worked, just trusting the process,” Power said.

Power made the final list of 25 players who will go to Edmonton later this month, to no one’s surprise. Power should be one of Canada’s most important players and it is a challenge he will have no problem facing. In the eyes of many scouts, he is playing better than expected in Michigan and every opponent seemed to have fallen in love with his game with the Canadian men’s team in the spring.

Power, 19, will only have one chance to win the gold medal with Canada in an official IIHF junior setting. He never had the opportunity to play in the U-18, so his only experience for the youth came at the U-17 Hockey World Challenge sanctioned by Canada Hockey in 2018. This is not uncommon for players taking the NCAA route. , but Power is not a common prospect, as seen from his 23 points in 18 games this year.

The world juniors will be a bit of a celebration for Power and his teammates in Michigan. In the US alone, Matthew Beniers, Luke Hughes, Jacob Truscott, Thomas Bordeleau and Mackie Samoskevich are all vying for seats. Kent Johnson lost camp to Canada last week but was named in the final roster.

Power cited confidence in his game as a sophomore as something that has improved on his game over the past year, and it shows. Power sometimes hesitated to make a dangerous game early in his NCAA days, but that is no longer an issue.

“Owen Power’s hockey ability and being first speaks for itself,” said Canada’s coach Dave Cameron. “The interesting thing for me is the path he took. It says something about a young man that he has things in perspective, things in balance. “He is a man of confidence because he knows he will be an NHL player for a long time and he realized there is no rush to get into this.”

Power likes to watch players like Victor Hedman, Adam Fox and Roman Josi, with Hedman – especially because of his size (Power is 6-feet-6) – being the best comparable. Hedman was a pretty good young player in his time – and Power commands that kind of excellence at his age, too. The great defender has a tendency to be the most physically dominant and attacking defender in a game, and this can be beneficial on the smaller NHL-sized ice surface that many players on the rest of the teams have not experienced in a meaningful way. .

It won’t be long before Power patrols Buffalo’s blue line – it could very well be next fall, and it probably will be. Power may have been the first choice no. 1 since Erik Johnson in 2006 who did not go straight to the NHL, but that is not due to lack of talent. As one scout put it about Power’s upcoming appearance in juniors, “He’s a kid playing a kid’s game” – and while it may sound a bit cliché, at least it feels real after watching him thrive.

Now let’s see if he can do it when the games really start to matter.