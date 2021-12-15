The International Ag Innovation Summit in Florida will take place March 30-31, 2022/2021 Press Releases / Press Releases / News & Events / Home





Tallahassee, Fla. – Sot, Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced that the Second International Agricultural Innovation Summit in Florida will take place on March 30-31, 2022. The two-day virtual summit is supported by the governments of Florida, Israel, Canada and the Netherlands. Organized by Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) in association with Florida-Israel Business Accelerator (FIBA), the 2022 summit will focus on technologies and advances in water conservation and sustainable agriculture. Last year more than 600 participants attended inaugural summit 2020 organized by Florida and Israel, which focused on agro-botany and artificial intelligence in agriculture, and the research and development of hemp and cannabis. Following the success of the summit, FDACS sought to expand the scope of the summit to include other partner countries, offering increased opportunities for exchange of ideas and economic development. “Agricultural innovation has been one of our biggest missions at FDACS since 2019, and I’m proud to announce that we will continue that inventive spirit in 2022 with a phenomenal virtual innovation summit of four countries,” he said. Commissioner Nikki Fried. “I thank our partners in Israel, Canada and the Netherlands for lending their nations expertise as we explore innovative approaches to improving agricultural sustainability and conserving the water we all rely on. I encourage all those interested in the future of how we cultivate food in the world, to register now for this free virtual summit. ” “The Florida-Israel Business Accelerator (FIBA) is excited to continue its partnership with FDACS and create a platform for growers, innovators and researchers from four agricultural energy hubs to share knowledge and collaborate,” he said. Rakefet Bachur-Phillips, Co-Executive Director of FIBA. Registration is free and open now at this link, and more information can be find it here from FIBA. A full summit agenda, including panels, speakers and special guests, will be announced in early 2022. ###

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fdacs.gov/News-Events/Press-Releases/2021-Press-Releases/Florida-International-Ag-Innovation-Summit-to-Take-Place-March-30-31-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos