



Fort Worth-based American Airlines plans to cut some international flights next summer due to expected deliveries of new Boeing aircraft that have been delayed. Being is blaming production problems. The good news is that cancellations will not affect your next holiday travel schedule. But American Airlines passengers booked on some international flights next summer may need to find another airline. Other American carriers, like United, are also affected. It’s another blow to the airline industry trying to get back on track. Just as the airline industry is beginning to find its footing again, American Airlines announced it will remove several international destinations from its flight plans next summer. The airline says the cancellations are due to Boeing’s failure to deliver the 13 Dreamliners it has ordered. A new American Airlines 737-800 aircraft featuring a new paint with the new company logo stands at a gate at O’Hare Airport on January 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson / Getty Images) Gabe Saglie is a senior editor with TravelZoo. The American says he can not fly so much without the 787 two-frame aircraft. “What hurts here? Some things when it comes to a time when we are starting to see, despite some road collisions, the increased desire to travel internationally, especially in 2022 and especially in Europe,” Saglie said. Boeing is trying to overcome quality concerns and production problems. In a statement, Boeing said in part “we have engaged with the FAA on this issue in meetings and workshops over hundreds of hours and will continue to do so.” Economist John Rosen says the Dreamliners’ late deliveries will hurt the airline’s final value. The American is not alone. United has some pending orders, as well as Lufthansa and Emirates. However, the two international carriers are not waiting for their 787s for long. “You have a host of things, however, that make it harder for airlines to make a profit from this growing demand,” Rosen said. “Labor costs are rising. There is a shortage of manpower. It is difficult. It is really difficult for an airline to get back into operation.” From a customer relationship standpoint, Saglie says now is the time to give passengers a head start. “I do not see that many people are okay with the reception,” he said. “Another 12 or two months to travel is another favorite European destination. I think inevitably they will be watching some competing airlines.” It is too early to say how many international roads will eventually be affected or when Dreamlines will be cleared by the FAA to be set up.

