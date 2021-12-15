Australia’s international border softens again as skilled students and migrants return

International students and skilled migrants can re-enter Australia without exception as the country’s strict border policies are relaxed slightly.

After more than 18 months, the rules that strictly restrict the arrival of qualified students and migrants have been eased.

All will still need to be isolated for 72 hours upon arrival, as will Australian citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family members, and will only be allowed in states and territories already receiving international arrivals.

However, as universities tend to warmly welcome their first major international student enrollment in two years, some students are warning that the country’s tough border policies have left lukewarm attitudes towards Australian studies abroad.

Students felt ‘more respected’ elsewhere

Among those arriving on Wednesday will be Deepesh Batra, who will arrive in Melbourne this evening from Delhi before starting his studies at Wollongong University in February.

Mr Batra said that, after so long thinking about when Australia would open its doors, he was excited to be on campus and also to see an Australia-based family.

“It’s kind of magical, to be honest, and I can’t wait to be there,” he said.

“To meet my sister and finally be at university and study.”

But Mr Batra warned that, after a disappointing year and a half for international students stranded abroad, many had simply given up studying in Australia.

He said Australia could have done much better by communicating its plans and intentions to tens of thousands of students across the globe, wondering when they could finally pack their bags.

“During all these months, all we were looking for was a clear communication between the government and the students,” he said, “not just inciting fear, so we would have some clarity.”

He said he had two friends who had planned to study in Australia but ended up traveling to Canada instead, saying they felt “more respected” there.

“Whether they have chosen Canada or Australia, the goal remains the same, which is knowledge gathering and quality education,” he said.

“If there are no clear messages [from Australia]”This creates a dilemma.”

Some fear the borders will close again, either by closing them in or out

Gargi Bakshi will also land in Australia on Wednesday night before heading to Deakin University to study biomedical science.

It is Ms. Bakshi’s first trip outside India and has taken two years of planning.

Ms Bakshi finished school in 2019 and was admitted to university, but postponed it for two years until she knew she could travel to Australia.

Now she is on her way, she said she was extremely eager to arrive.

“It’s very exciting, very nervous and scary,” she said.

“I will miss my mother’s cooking a lot.

“Just put every kind of emotion, this is me.”

Ms. Bakshi said her farewells to her parents and grandparents were difficult, as she felt she could not tell them for sure when she would return.

She said many students were nervous traveling to Australia, anxious borders could be closed again and they would not be able to return home easily.

“Once you land, you still want to return to your family at least once a year,” Ms. Bakshisaid said.

“And if the borders are closed and you return, you can not return.

“So I would definitely say there is a lot of hesitation.”

Universities hope students return again

Australia’s university sector estimates it lost $ 1.8 billion last year, in part due to a significant shortage of international students.

Catriona Jackson from the Universities of Australia said it would take years for the numbers to recover.

“It is difficult to recover as you can in other sectors, because the student you do not have in the first year, you do not have in the second, third or fourth year,” she said.

“So there will be a bad tail.”

Catriona Jackson says the economic impact of the pandemic on universities will last for years. ( ABC News: Matt Roberts )

Ms Jackson said she could understand the frustration of students stranded abroad, either by studying the internet seemingly endlessly, or by postponing courses until they knew they could travel to Australia.

But, she said, she hoped they could understand why the boundaries were set.

“What we’re going to tell them is, ‘We’ve got a unique approach and a very successful approach to controlling the virus in Australia,'” she said.

“And they will reap the rewards of that security when they return here.”

