Here are 5 international artists that the Artnet Gallery Network is viewing this December





At Artnet Gallery Network, our goal is to discover new artists every month. We sifted through the thousands of talented artists listed on our site to select the top five artists we now think you should know, in the spaces from Berlin to Taipei. Check them out below. Frank Pietras at Knab Contemporary, Berlin Berlin-based artist Frank Pietras paints fantastic works that bring visions of Alice in Wonderland. But a closer inspection often uncovers data that hints at more contemporary issues: business, politics, and nightlife. Often made over the years, with Pietras frequently reprocessing his compositions, touching works typically include oil, acrylic, and spray paint, and sometimes include mounting elements, with small objects and sculptures glued to canvas. Gustavo Velez inGalerie Duque Arango, Medellin The latest sculptures by Colombian artist Gustavo Vlez are a careful balance between abstraction, figuration, light and shadow. The artist creates precise geometric compositions that allude to a kind of mathematical poetry, reminiscent of the Pyramids of Giza or ancient monoliths. The artist spent many years working and studying both in Italy and throughout Asia, and his works combine these influences, including classical European marble works with precise origami-like shapes on many occasions. Mei Xian Qiu at Source Art, Los Angeles Los Angeles-based artist Mei Xian Qiu was born in Java to a third-generation Chinese minority family who left her Indonesian homeland for the United States after waves of discrimination and violence in the mid-1960s. which has traveled to China on many occasions and manifested itself in its culture, creates paintings with carefully staged subjects, dressed in clothes that it has designed and sewn itself. Her work blends together pan-Asian, Chinese and Western motifs, contrasting assumptions about ethnicity and customs. Tan Guo-Liang inOta Fine Arts, Singapore In this exhibition, Singaporean artist Guo-Liang Tan presents five large paintings made on translucent fabric surfaces, each presented as a free piece. These works build Tans’ latest solo presentation, “Ghost screen “ (2017), in which he presented paintings on aeronautical fabric marked by pale wash of colors. The new works push further into this abstraction and into what the artist calls phenomenological “surface-objects”. The artist paints on both sides of the translucent fabric surface, presenting his paintings in wooden structures reminiscent of Asian frame stands and screens. In this way, the works act as dividers of space within the gallery. Liu Yi-Lan at Galerie Grand Siecle, Taipei Taiwanese artist Liu Yi-Lan creates oil paintings that connect decorative folklore motifs with the contemporary theme. The images of the artists focus mainly on female figures, depicted in flattened shapes with large drawing eyes. In his most recent works, women are depicted adorned with bold sartorial styles, often wearing masks that match their ensembles, their seemingly self-serving behaviors normalizing the strangeness of our time. Follow Artnet News on Facebook:





