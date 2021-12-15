Harry Reid International Airport dedicated Tuesday: “He represents the young”





LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – You’ve heard of it for months, and this afternoon is official – the name of our airport has changed. McCarran International is now “Harry Reid International Airport”. County commissioners approved the name change earlier this year, and private donors are paying for it. Commissioners say the name change helps represent Nevada today. State and local leaders formally dedicated the name change on Tuesday afternoon. But when can we expect to see change? If you’ve lived in Las Vegas for a while, you know this is going to be hard to learn. While we are all used to saying McCarran, we should now say “Harry Reid”. Changes have already taken place on social media, but not yet for the website as there is some work to be done for the change. Reids contributions to the diversity of the Silver States were a theme in today’s event. When you look at what Senator McCarran represented and what Senator Reid represented, you could not get a better contrast, said Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. This building in which we are staying, he provided the funds for this. It would not be here without this, we would not have been able to expand McCarran Airport, Sisolak said. County Commissioner Clark Tick Segerblom helped change the name. We have people from everywhere and from everyone, Segerblom said. If you grow up today, you can be proud of who you are. You do not have to feel like a second-class citizen, so he represents. Times have changed. Moving forward, we have a new name, a new vision, “said Segerblom.” And he really represents that. He represents the new. As for the new signs around the airport, Aviation Director Rosemary Vassiliadis says this will happen in three different phases. The first stage is what we are calling on the public to curb, so you will see road signs and monuments, Vassiliadis said. The second and third phases are funded through private donations. These changes are in the terminal. Basically, the gates, said Vasiliadis. So the signage that is inside the terminal will change at that point. And then our third stage is what we’re all calling random – random and the kind of functioning of items, such as our uniforms, our tables on our equipment and our vehicles, and that would end it, “he said. she. The changes will not happen overnight. It may take up to two years to complete.

