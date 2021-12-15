China targets Taipei allies as US hosts democracy summit – Taiwan’s Foreign Minister





Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu speaks at an event marking the 70th anniversary of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Taipei, Taiwan, December 8, 2021. REUTERS / Fabian Hamacher / File Photo Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

TAIPEI, Dec. 14 (Reuters) – Nicaragua’s decision last week to sever ties with Taiwan was part of a deliberate move by China to target the island’s diplomatic allies after it was ousted from a Washington-led democracy summit, he said. on Tuesday Taiwan’s foreign minister. Nicaragua broke its long-standing diplomatic ties with Taiwan last week, shifting allegiance to Beijing in a recognition of the Chinese Communist Party’s One China policy and reducing Taipei’s shrinking group of international allies. Read more “When democratic countries were holding a democratic summit, China was excluded, China was a target, so China chose this opportunity to target our diplomatic allies,” Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on the sidelines of a regional security forum. . Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Digital Minister Audrey Tang and Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to Washington Hsiao Bi-khim represented the island at the Biden administration’s “Democracy Summit” last week. China was not on the US State Department’s guest list. Read more “The loss of a diplomatic ally is a very painful thing for us,” Wu told reporters. China’s foreign ministry said in a statement to Reuters that the comments were an attempt to “cover up the failures of separatist activities”. Beijing has stepped up military and political pressure on Taiwan to accept its claims to sovereignty, drawing anger from the democratically ruled island, which has repeatedly said it would not be harassed and has the right to international participation. Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen said the island would not bow to pressure or change its resolve to support democracy and freedom. “The more successful Taiwan’s democracy is, the stronger the international support and the greater the pressure from the authoritarian camp,” she said in Taipei. The move by China and Nicaragua to re-establish diplomatic ties is likely to increase Beijing’s influence in a part of the world that has long been considered the backyard of the United States, angering Washington. Read more Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega initially severed ties with Taiwan in 1985, but they were restored to the island in 1990 under then-Nicaraguan President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro. Wu said all of his colleagues at the foreign ministry “made every effort to maintain these diplomatic ties.” Nicaragua’s move to sever ties with Taiwan leaves the island with only 14 official diplomatic allies, most of them in Latin America and the Caribbean, plus a handful of small states. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Sarah Wu; Additional reporting by the Beijing editorial office; Edited by Ana Nicolaci da Costa Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

