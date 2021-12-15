International
Western University shifts online exams as ‘precautionary’
Western University has become the latest university to shift its personal exam between the growing cases of COVID-19 in the province and the omicron variant becoming the dominant type in London, Ont.
Exams scheduled for December 15 and 16 will continue in person, unless students are told otherwise by their faculties. Exams scheduled from December 17th to December 22nd will already be held online. However, practical and clinical evaluations will continue in person.
The move comes as a means of keeping the campus community safe and healthy leading up to winter vacations.
“The decision to move the exams online was made to ensure that students and staff are able to enjoy the holidays by limiting personal contact throughout the rest of the term,” Alan Shepard, the university president, said in a statement.
“We understand that this decision may be devastating for some, but the health and safety of the western community is our top priority.”
In an earlier email to students on December 9, the university said it was planning to continue with personal exams with the approval of the Middlesex-London Health Unit.
The high vaccination rate played a vital role in the low number of cases
Shepard adds that although the number of university cases is still low, they are taking proactive measures with the omicron variant displayed.
The vaccination rate in Western is 99.5 percent for students and 98.9 percent for staff, which the university says has played a vital role in keeping the number of cases low.
There have been no outbreaks due to classroom broadcasts so far this semester. However, there are two active outbreaks in residences, including Saugeen-Maitland Hall Residence and Delaware Hall Residence.
“We have all worked so hard this term so that we can go back to the personal experiences we lacked,” Shepard said.
“I hope we can continue our academic year as planned and whatever COVID-19 brings us, I know our strong and vibrant community will get through this together.”
Shepard stresses that the university will continue to follow all public health guidelines and update the community accordingly.
