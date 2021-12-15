COP26 defined by revived multilateralism





of Glasgow Climate Pact to keep global warming at 1.5C and other important commitments are a sign of progress, the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) President Collen Kelapile told the special meeting. Transform tragedy into opportunity Since last month, more than five million have lost their lives during the pandemic and for the first time in over 20 years, extreme poverty rose as inequality and gender-based violence increased, he said. However, despite expressions of solidarity and commitment, vaccine equality remains elusive. While trillions are spent COVID-19 recovery, we must transform this tragedy into a historic opportunity by ensuring that recovery efforts are in line with Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development and the goals of Paris Agreement to move forward better, said Mr. Kelapile. He urged the world to exchange traditional isolated approaches to cross-cutting decision-making and innovative solutions that unblock synergies between government portfolios, sectors of the economy and SDGs. Recovery packages and policies to address pandemic impacts should also strengthen climate action and promote transformational change we need to achieve the Paris and Glasgow objectives as well as the SDGs, supported the head of ECOSOC. The best tool ahead General Assembly President Abdullah Shahid acknowledged that COP26 results were not as expected. We saw this in faint language and in climate targets that had not yet achieved the necessary ambition[and] in the wide gap between the promises and the policies needed to fulfill those promises, he explained. On the other hand, he continued, the consolation was found in the fact that steps were taken to keep 1.5C alive and to ensure that humanity reconfirms its trajectory. What we need now is to agree on the pace and implement measures to accelerate and get there, he said. He also confirmed this The results of COP26 remain our best tool in the future. Construction of a bridge Executive Secretary of the UN Climate Change Body (UNFCCC), Patricia Espinosa, stressed that during COP26, the parties built a bridge between good intentions and measurable actions to reduce emissions, increase resilience, and provide much-needed finances. Now, we need to build this momentum to push action forward into 2022, she said. Meanwhile, Selwin Hart, Special Adviser on Climate Action, noted that from strong commitments to achieve the 1.5C target to doubling adaptation finances, Glasgow demonstrated real progress. However, we are still knocking on the door of the climate catastrophe and need to switch to emergency mode to protect lives and livelihoods, he argued, urging everyone to start work and make 2020 a decade to accelerate climate action.

