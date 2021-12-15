Fourth man arrested on suspicion of triple murder in Rivire-des-Prairies





The 21-year-old was arrested at the Montreal Detention Center, where he was already detained as a suspect in the Laval shooting. Photo by John Mahoney / Montreal Newspaper

Content of the article A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the triple murder committed in the Rivire-des-PrairiesPointe-aux-Trembles district in August.

Content of the article The 21-year-old was arrested at the Montreal Detention Center on Tuesday morning, where he was already arrested as a suspect in the Laval shooting, Montreal police said in a statement. The man is expected to be charged in Montreal court either on Tuesday or Wednesday. On Aug. 2, five men standing near a building on Blvd. Perras, near Ave. 53, were shot with firearms. Jerry Willer Jean-Baptiste, 29, Jafferson Syla, 29, and Molire Dantes, 63, were killed while the other two victims survived. At least one of the murder victims, Jean-Baptiste, had known links to a street gang and police believe the attackers chose the location because it was a familiar meeting place for members of a gang called Profit Boyz.

Content of the article Several calls were made to 911 and the persons involved in the shooting left the area in two vehicles. Montreal police also said they are trying to identify other people who were involved in the triple murder. They ask people who have information to come forward, either by calling 911 or by calling their Info-Crime line at 514-393-1133. Information may be provided on a confidential or anonymous basis. In October, three men Clifford Domercant-Barosy, 26, Marlon Francisco Villa-Guzman, 25, and Jonas Castor, 23, were arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and two of attempted murder. Their case returns to court on Friday. [email protected] Arrests made in connection with the triple murder in the Rivire-des-Prairies Victim of RDP triple murder targeted in previous shootings

