Explanator: How much should we worry about the Omicron variant?

December 14 (Reuters) – A variant of the Omicron coronavirus has been discovered in 77 countries since it was first identified three weeks ago, raising concerns that its large number of mutations will help it spread faster and avoid protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines or previous infection. . Read more
Scientists expect answers to these important questions:
IS IT MORE CONTAGIOUS?
The fast-spreading Delta variant remains dominant worldwide and it is unclear whether Omicron is essentially more contagious than its predecessor, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in a summary released Sunday.
Early data suggest that the new variant is spreading faster than previous versions of the virus. In South Africa, the UK and Denmark, the number of new Omicron infections has doubled every two days – “an alarming growth rate”, according to Dr. Eric Topol, director of the Scripps Research Translation Institute in La Jolla, California.
The Omicron variant accounted for about 44% of infections in London on Monday and was expected to become the dominant version of the virus there within 48 hours. Read more
WHAT KIND OF DISEASE CAUSES?
Scientists say it is still too early to know if Omicron causes more or less severe COVID-19 than previous versions of the virus.
In South Africa, scientists have said they see no sign that the Omicron variant is causing more serious diseases. Hospital records found that admissions to COVID-19 were rising significantly in more than half of the country’s nine provinces, but there were relatively few deaths and indicators such as the average length of hospital stay were reassuring.
Among the 43 people identified as having the Omicron variant in the United States, most reported mild symptoms including cough, overload, and fatigue.
People infected with Omicron so far have reported mostly mild illnesses, as many of them have at least some immunity from previous vaccinations and / or infections.
A clearer picture of Omicron severity will come from analyzing the results for a larger number of infected people, especially elderly, unvaccinated, previously uninfected patients.
CAN I REINFECT INDIVIDUALS OR CAN I SCANT THE VACCINE PROTECTION?
The Omicron variant has about 50 mutations that have not been seen before, including more than 30 mutations in the yeast protein that the coronavirus uses to attach to human cells. Most current COVID-19 vaccines target that high protein, making the mutation group potentially problematic.
In its latest report, the WHO said there were early signs that people who had been vaccinated and previously infected would not produce enough antibodies to avoid an infection from Omicron.
A small study by a South African research institute suggested that Omicron could partially avoid protection from two doses of the Pfizer Inc. vaccine (PFE.N). The drugmaker and his partner, BioNTech, said a third booster dose of their vaccine was better able to neutralize Omicron in the lab. These findings will have to be compared to how vaccinated people get into the real world against Omicron.
A UK government report on Friday said early estimates suggest vaccine protection against symptomatic disease is significantly lower with Omicron infection compared to the Delta variant, although a booster dose led to a vaccine effectiveness of 70% up to at 75% immediately after additional vaccination.
ARE THE CURRENT TREATMENTS STILL EFFECTIVE?
Omicron mutations are expected to reduce the effectiveness of several antibody treatments produced, including some sold by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) and Eli Lilly & Co (LLY.N). Drugmaker GSK (GSK.L) last week said its COVID-19 antibody-based therapy with US partner Vir Biotechnology (VIR.O) was effective against the Omicron variant in laboratory tests.
Experimental antiviral pills – such as Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) Paxlovid and Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) molnupiravir – target parts of the virus that are not altered in Omicron. These drugs are likely to become important weapons if vaccine-induced natural immunity and natural immunity are threatened.
Reporting By Deena Beasley Edited by Bill Berkrot
Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.
