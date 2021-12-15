Ottawa will tighten international travel restrictions as Omicron’s concerns escalate

The federal government will announce new and expanded travel measures Wednesday in a bid to limit the spread of the omicron coronavirus variant.

Numerous sources told CBC News and Radio Canada that the government is expected to resume advising against non-essential international travel, which had been in place for most of the COVID-19 pandemic but was quietly lifted in October.

Sources say the much stronger measures were discussed with Prime Ministers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a phone call Tuesday evening. Proposed measures included whether a ban would apply to all non-essential foreign travelers to Canada, including the United States, and stricter quarantine and testing measures for travelers allowed in Canada, including returning Canadians and residents of permanent.

But no decision was made.

Sources say the goal is to slow down the spread of the virus.

There was also widespread agreement between the prime ministers and the prime minister on the need to dramatically increase the rate of booster injections of the third dose.

If enforced, stricter international travel rules would change the progress of months to reopen Canada’s borders once the country is effectively closed to non-essential travelers during the early stages of the pandemic.

These restrictions were slowly lifted over the summer and fall as COVID-19 cases fell and vaccination rates increased.

However, the emergence of the omicron variant in late November, which looks highly contagious and capable of infecting vaccinated people more than previous variants, has prompted renewed caution by the federal government.

“We are in the middle of a global wave of a variant that just turns out to be extremely, extremely, extremely sticky,” Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told the CBC. Power and Politicsearly Tuesday.

“We have a chance to keep this under control. But we can only do this if we all really act and the federal government is committed to doing its part.”

The omicron variant is already being widely reported in Canada and is expected by public health officials and epidemiologists to soon become the dominant type of coronavirus circulating in the country.