The morning fire in London’s Oakridge district was considered suspicious

An early morning fire at a West London home, Ont.townhouse is now being investigated by police as suspicious.

The fire broke out inside a unit at 495 Oakridge Drive around 6:30 a.m. ET.

The house is part of a series of modern apartments turning into Riverside Drive, overlooking the River Thames and Springbank Park.

Firefighters described the fire as aggressive. Initially, they were unable to get inside the building to conduct a search, said platoon chief Kirk Loveland. The crew finally came in and quickly dropped the fire.

Consequences of home fire on Oakridge Drive in London, Ont. Fire crews worked to extinguish the fire in a house at 495 Oakridge Drive in London, Ont., On December 14, 2021. 0:24

A firefighter went to the floor and was taken to hospital, Loveland said. He was treated for his injuries and has since been released.

Officials determined the town house was uninhabited at the time of the fire.

The damage is estimated to be over $ 1 million.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated by the London Police Service’s Street Crimes Unit, along with the London Fire Department and the Ontario Fire Department Marshal’s Office.

#TRAFFIC Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a fire in Block 400 of Oakridge Drive. Riverside Drive is currently closed to both east and west traffic between Warren and Wonderland roads. Please select an alternative route. #nuk @LdnOntFire pic.twitter.com/C3reE3F7fX –@lpsmediaoffice

Roads in Riverside between Warren and Wonderland streets were closed in both directions until 10:30 a.m. to allow emergency crews to enter the area, but have since reopened.