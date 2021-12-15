Sask. reports the deadliest day to date in December, with 4 new deaths from COVID-19

Saskatchewan reported four new COVID-19-related deaths on Tuesday, making it the deadliest day of the month to date.

The province also reported 47 new cases of the disease on Tuesday.

As of Dec. 14, there have been 15 COVID-19-related deaths in the province this month.

That’s part of the 156 deaths recorded in October, Saskatchewan’s deadliest month of the pandemic.

There were a total of 941 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan during the course of the pandemic, according to the online dashboard of the province.

Of the four deaths reported on Tuesday, one was a person aged 40 to 59, one person was in the 60 to 79 age group and two were people 80 or older.

One of the deaths was in the Regina health area, one in the northeast and two in the central east area.

The four deaths reported Tuesday come as the number of cases in the province continues to shrink.

Experts have repeatedly stressed that hospitalizations and deaths are indicators of a “delayed” pandemic, and increases in these numbers could occur weeks after the number of cases begins to decline.

This has been the case in Saskatchewan, where case numbers have now dropped to levels not seen since the beginning of August.

As of Tuesday, there were only 545 active cases known in the province.

This is much lower than the number of active cases reported during the peak of the fourth wave in October, when that number rose above 4,800.

There are also indications that vaccines may have started to fall in the province.

The province administered 820 new doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, according to the dashboard.

This is the lowest daily total since the opening of vaccinations for 5-11 year olds in the province and well below the 5,430 administered on December 1, the peak for vaccines so far this month.

Only 562 people received the first dose of the vaccine on Monday, while 258 people received the second dose.

As of Tuesday, 82.8 percent of those eligible for vaccination in Saskatchewan have at least one dose and 74.7 percent are fully vaccinated.

There are no patients outside the province

Trends in Saskatchewan have continued to look good for the province, with COVID-19 hospitals unchanged from Monday.

There are still 110 people in the hospital, 34 of whom are in intensive care.

Of the 110 patients, 69 were not fully vaccinated, according to the provincial government.

Said the province in a press release Tuesday afternoonthat the last COVID-19 patient receiving treatment in Ontario has now returned home.

As of October, 27 people had been airlifted to Ontario in a bid to ease the number of ICU admissions in the province during peak fourth wave.

The province also says there are no new cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus causing COVID-19.

There have been five cases related to that variant in the province, as a new case was reported on Monday.

The 47 new cases reported Tuesday were in the following health areas:

Far Northwest: a.

Northwest: four.

Central North: five.

Saskatoon: 13.

Central East: five.

Regina: 13.

South Central: a.

Southeast: four.

Residence information is pending for a new case.

The province also reported 1,397 COVID-19 tests performed on Tuesday.

With 47 new cases, resulting in a positive test of three percent.

This is also the seven-day moving average for test positivity in the province.