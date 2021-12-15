Canada to advise citizens against non-essential international travel





The federal government will advise Canadians against non-essential travel to foreign countries, as Canada tries to limit the spread of the Omicron variant, according to two government sources. Sources, whom CTV News is not identifying because they were not authorized to talk about the new restrictions, say the non-essential travel recommendation is likely to be announced on Wednesday. The federal government made a similar recommendation in March 2020 at the start of the pandemic, but only recently lifted it in October, as vaccines increased. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the prime ministers met for 90 minutes on Tuesday evening to discuss the new non-essential travel recommendation, as well as a range of other travel measures that could help curb the spread of COVID-19. One measure likely to apply is airport testing for all individuals returning to Canada, regardless of nationality or country of origin, according to a senior government source. Currently, fully vaccinated Canadians and permanent residents returning home after short trips to the United States and abroad no longer have to provide evidence of a negative molecular test, such as a PCR test. The federal government has been criticized for complicated travel restrictions for Canadians seeking to return home from African countries that had extensive restrictions on them. Another measure being considered by the federal government is banning foreign nationals from entering Canada, but sources tell CTV News that the federal government is unlikely to enforce it at this point. On Friday, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Canadians traveling abroad should be prepared for trouble and delays when returning home. Canadians considering traveling abroad should be warned that the situation abroad is as dangerous and volatile as possible, Duclos said. Head of the Public Health Office Dr. Theresa Tam has stated that the spread of the new variant in the community has already begun and that Omicron’s cases “could escalate rapidly in the coming days”.

