McCarran renamed it Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas

A new era in Las Vegas began flying on Tuesday after McCarran Airport was officially renamed Harry Reid International Airport.

The change of name in honor of the U.S. senator with the longest service in Nevada history was formalized in a ceremony Tuesday morning that included personalities such as Governor Steve Sisolak, members of the Reid family, and Carlos Monje, undersecretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation. . Nevada Sen. Jacky Rosen came in with the video, while Senator Catherine Cortez Masto sent a recorded video message.

Reid, who served from 1987-2017, was unable to attend the ceremony but issued a statement about what this monumental occasion meant to him.

“For the rest of my life I have been coming and going from McCarran Airport, since the first time I boarded a plane, in 1958,” Reid said in the statement. “This airport has been my gateway to the world. During my 35 years in Washington, I have been here a lot. Home means Nevada, and to me, the airport long ago became synonymous with home.

A person close to the situation said that 82-year-old Reid and his wife decided not to attend the event due to the constant threat of COVID-19. Reid was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018.

Tuesday was too long for Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom, who played a vital role in the renaming process. Segerblom led a push for years, highlighting McCarran’s controversial story, a story that included racist, anti-Semitic and xenophobic attitudes.

“Sen. McCarran in retrospect was not a perfect human being and did a lot and said a lot of bad things, “Segerblom said.” Removing his name from what is now the multicultural center of the United States is very important. We are not senators “Nevada where McCarran worked or lived. We are a very multicultural, diverse city, a multiracial, a multiethnic city.”

Segerblom led the push to rename the airport at the county level, which resulted in unanimous approval by the Clark County Commission in February. He previously tried to start the name exchange process at the state level during his time as state senator.

Sisolak took a flight to Las Vegas from Carson City to attend the event, marking the last trip he would make to the airport named McCarran.

“I was not at all surprised to hear that the commission voted unanimously to rename the airport in honor of Senator Reid,” Sisolak said. “I am very proud to know that millions of people from all over the world who visit our country will be welcomed by our amazing hospitality and named Harry Reid International Airport. While some travelers may or may not recognize this remarkable national leader, the state of Nevada will never forget his legacy, and we are more than proud to bear the name of a person who has done so much for the entire state of Nevada. .

Work on preparing the airport for name disclosure has been done locally, state and federally.

This included creating a county bank account to raise money for the reappointment as no taxpayer funds would be used. This fund reached $ 4.2 million in October, allowing planning to begin for the first of three phases of physical work. An additional $ 2.8 million needs to be raised to carry out the other two phases of work at the airport.

The digital signals in and around the airport were changed to reflect Reid’s name at the start of Tuesday’s ceremony. The airport also updated its social media accounts early Tuesday morning, removing McCarran and adding the name Harry Reid ahead of the ceremony.

Two layouts of the planned billboards were unveiled on Tuesday, one with light features planned for near Tropicana Avenue and Paradise Road and another depicting Terminal 1 North cochere ports. However, there is no concrete timetable for when work can begin on removing the old signage and installing new versions.

Harry Reid’s eldest son, Rory Reid, said linking his father’s name to one of the top Las Vegas visitor executives made a lot of sense given their beginnings.

“My father was born in a two-room hut in a secluded place in the Southern Nevada desert. All he had was a work ethic and a small circle of people who loved him, “Reid said.” Despite his rise, he became a dominant national political figure, unlike any other in Nevada history. the city was born in a lonely place in the desert of Southern Nevada.It also relied on the toughness and determination of a small circle of people who believed they could create a future.And because of them this is the fun capital of the world. it is understandable that we would name this airport, the blood of our community economy, after that man, in this country. ”

