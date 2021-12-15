MGM Resorts agrees to sell The Mirage Las Vegas Hotel Hard Rock International





MGM Resorts International has agreed to sell the operations of Mirage Hotels & Casinos on the Las Vegas Strip for him Hard Rock International for $ 1.075 billion in cash, subject to ordinary working capital adjustments. Through the acquisition, Hard Rock plans to build a guitar-shaped hotel to be located on the Vegas Strip, entering into a long-term lease agreement with VICI Properties Inc. for Mirage real estate. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022, subject to regulatory approvals and other common closing conditions. Jim Allen, President of Hard Rock International, stated: “We are honored to welcome the 3,500 members of the Mirage team to the Hard Rock family. When completed, Hard Rock Las Vegas will be a fully integrated resort that welcomes meetings, groups, tourists and casino guests from around the world to its approximately 80-acre downtown Strip location. ” Hard Rock International had no prior involvement with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas before 2020. Licensing and Naming Rights for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas were purchased by the company in May 2020. Opened in 1989, the Mirage was acquired by MGM Resorts in 2000 and is known for its 90-foot side-side volcano and entertainment options. Under the terms of the deal, the Mirage name and brand will be retained by MGM Resorts, licensing it to Hard Rock without royalties for a maximum period of three years, while finalizing renaming plans for the property. Commenting on the sale of The Mirage, Bill Hornbuckle, CEO & President, MGM Resorts International, said: “This transaction is an important milestone for MGM Resorts and Las Vegas. As part of the team that opened The Mirage in 1989, I know for myself how special it is and what great opportunities it presents for the Hard Rock team. “I want to thank all of our Mirage employees, who have consistently provided world-class gaming and entertainment experiences to our guests for over three decades.” Paul Salem, Chairman of the Board of Directors, MGM Resorts International, added: “This announcement marks the culmination of a series of transformational transactions for MGM Resorts over the past several years. Monetizing our entire real estate portfolio, along with the addition of CityCenter and our acquisition of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, will position the company with a strong balance sheet, core portfolio and significant financial resources to pursue our objectives. strategic. Mirage reported $ 154 million adjusted property EBITDAR for the 12 months ended December 31, 2019. At the close of the transaction, the principal lease of MGM Resorts that currently includes the Mirage property will be changed to reduce the annual rent by $ 90 million. The company expects net cash income after taxes and fees estimated to be approximately $ 815 million. Jonathan Halkyard, CFO & Treasurer, MGM Resorts International, noted: “This is a fantastic result for the company, as we are able to re-prioritize future capital expenditures towards opportunities that will improve the customer experience at our other locations in Las Vegas. “We value VICI, as the owner of The Mirage real estate as soon as the acquisition of MGM Growth Properties closes, working constructively with Hard Rock to facilitate a new lease agreement. “In terms of revenue use, we will remain disciplined allocators of our capital to maximize shareholder value. “It consists of maintaining a strong balance sheet, returning cash to shareholders and pursuing targeted growth opportunities that advance our vision of being the world’s leading gaming entertainment company.”

