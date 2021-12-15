Folkart opens its first international office in Dubai tidings





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – (BUSINESS WIRE) – December 15, 2021– Folkartet The Dubai office precedes its offices which will open in Berlin and Cologne, where the company has worked with partner companies in the German market. This press release contains multimedia. See the full publication here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005967/en/ The opening of the Folkart Dubai office was celebrated with an event that took place at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Hotel in Dubai. (Photo: Business Wire) The opening of the Folkart Dubai office was celebrated with an event that took place at the Mandarin Oriental Jumeira Hotel in Dubai. The evening was hosted by Folkart executives including Cem Mengi; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saya Group, Mesut Sancak; Chairman of the Board of Folkart and Metin Sancak; General Manager of Folkart, who introduced the group companies and zmir to investors from Dubai for business opportunities in Turkey. The opening event was attended by respected investment groups from Dubai including the Al Maktoum, Ghurair, Al Futtaim, Al Habtoor and Al Tayer families. Folkart Dubais partners, zgr Kaya, Dris Demirhan and Mohamed Julfar were also among the participants. Cem Mengi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Saya Group, Folkart’s parent company, highlighted the mutual advantages that can be gained from cooperation between the UAE and Turkey. Emphasizing the unique historical and cultural richness of Turkey, Mr. Mengi expressed optimism for the future of the Turkish economy and recalled that Turkey’s export volume has exceeded $ 221 billion in the last 12 months. Environmentally friendly, Advanced technology Mesut Sancak, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Folkart, expressed his happiness for the opening of an office in Dubai as a historic moment for achieving global sales. He underlined that ethics, sustainability and innovation awareness were at the core of the family firm and reaffirmed their determination to add value to their investors through the construction of universal environmentally friendly buildings, with advanced technology. Izmir: Turkey Gate in the West Metin Sancak, General Manager of Folkart, shared the details of 16 completed Folkarts and 8 projects currently underway, the total value of which exceeds 25 billion Turkish lira. Sancak underlined that Folkart is ready for new collaborations and invited investors to Izmir, a beautiful city with a high investment potential. Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kaya International, Lawyer Mr. zgr Kaya said: We share the shared vision and emotion of being a global brand with Folkart. “I hope that our cooperation with the well-known families of the Middle East will contribute to the economy of our country.” See the source version at businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005967/en/ CONTACT: Soner alar [email protected] KEY WORD: MIDDLE EAST UNITED ARAB EMIRATES INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ARCHITECTURE RESIDENCE & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION HUMAN RESOURCES COMMERCIAL BUILDINGS & CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY SOURCES: Folkart Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 15/12/2021 02:51 AM / DISC: 15/12/2021 02:51 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214005967/en

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

