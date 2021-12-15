What are the concerns about Omicron?

The symptoms of Omicron are very similar to those produced by other variants

What is Omicron (B.1.1.529)?

Omicron (B.1.1.529) is a variant of SARS-CoV-2 that was initially identified in patients with COVID-19 in Botswana and South Africa. The WHO Technical Evolution Advisory Group (TAG-VE) thought that this virus had many mutations and could easily spread globally causing an increase in COVID cases worldwide. Therefore, TAG-VE labeled it a ‘variant of concern’ (VOC). Delta is the other variants that were previously labeled as VOC.

According to the WHO Director-General, 77 countries around the world have now reported cases of Omicron and it is probably present in most countries even if it is detected. It is spreading at a rate not seen with any other variant and people may dismiss it thinking it causes less serious illness, but the large number of cases can overload the health system. He advises that the vaccine alone will not help countries emerge from this crisis. We must stop the spread of the spread! is not the vaccine against masks social distancing, ventilation or hand hygiene. We have to do it all and do it constantly!

What is a disturbance variant (VOC)?

As viruses multiply, all types of viruses involved in SARS-CoV-2 acquire mutations in their genetic material or genome. This virus has mutated into numerous variants during the pandemic. Scientists continue to collect data on different variants from around the globe by studying their genetic sequence in laboratories to see the contagion and severity of the disease caused by these variants. So these variants have a common ancestor or origin that started the pandemic in Wuhan, but over the last two years the characteristics of the virus have changed especially in the variants with many mutations. Greek alphabets were used to label the variants. These have implications in terms of diagnosis, treatment, vaccination, and control strategies.

SARS-CoV-2 variants are classified as:

‘Variants being monitored’ (VBM) (eg Alpha, Beta, Gamma) – currently not a significant threat to the public and circulating at low levels.

Variant of interest ‘(VOI) (no variant at present) -has specific attributes including changes in receptor binding, transmission, possible increase of pf in case groups.

Disturbance variant (VOC) (e.g. Delta, Omicron) – increased transmission or more severe disease

High-consequence variant (VOHC) (currently no variant) – failure to be detected by current diagnostic tests and significantly reduced sensitivity to treatment and vaccines, more severe disease.

The status of the variant can be scaled up or reduced by the WHO based on the data collected on the behavior of the variant. Alpha, Beta and Gamma were VOCs in December 2020, but were later changed to VBM in September 2021. The Delta variant was first identified in India.

Why is Omicron labeled as a variant of concern?

Omicron has been dubbed a VOC as it has multiple mutations and substitutions in yeast protein and has replaced the Delta variant in South Africa. Not only that, but it has been discovered in many countries around the globe even in patients who had no travel history. It is probably less sensitive to vaccine-induced protection and treatments, including the monoclonal antibodies currently available. Scientists are still gathering evidence regarding the transmission of the disease and the severity of Omicron.

What are the concerns about Omicron?

There are unanswered questions about the stickiness or transmissibility of Omicron compared to existing variants. Epidemiologists are analyzing data in South Africa and other parts of the world to solve this mystery. Data are also being collected in the UK and other European countries, where Omicron cases are now larger than those in Africa S.

The second and most important question is about the severity of the disease caused by Omicron. Preliminary information indicates that the virus is affecting younger individuals, but results in milder disease. The symptoms are very similar to those produced by other variants. A much clearer picture will emerge in the coming months. We still need to be extremely careful as all variants of COVID-19 can result in serious illness and fatality in vulnerable persons, especially those with comorbidities.

A third concern is the increased risk of re-infection with Omicron in people who have already had COVID-19 infection or new infections in those who have been vaccinated, but we are awaiting further information on this aspect. With so many Indians having the disease and more than half of our population being vaccinated, whether we are at a potential advantage over other nations is debatable.

Fourth, vaccines have been the promised ray of hope to fight the epidemic. WHO, scientists and pharmaceutical partners are testing on a war-torn basis to analyze whether current vaccines are effective against this variant or we will need to modify vaccines to protect against this virus. We are getting some preliminary data with variable results with vaccines from Pfizer and Astra Zeneca / Covishield. At the same time, antibody levels from the two previously administered doses are rapidly declining and controversy remains regarding vaccine mixing for booster vaccines. One thing is for sure, we need booster injections, but the multimillion-dollar question is which vaccine will be the best alternative against Omicron and other possible variants. The virus spike protein is the main target of vaccines to produce immunity in humans and this variant has more mutations in the yeast protein than any other variant.

Another question that arises is about current treatment strategies and treatment protocols for COVID-19. Will the same drugs work or will we need to modify our management instructions for Omicron?

Finally, should we come up with more sensitive and specific diagnostic tests to detect the disease early? Will current test kits detect COVID-19 variants? In some of the PCR tests, one of the target genes is not detected in Omicron (S gene abandonment).

With so much uncertainty at this point in time, the large mutation Omicron is an enigma and certainly a Disturbing Variant. Meanwhile, preventative measures like masks, social distancing and hand hygiene remain our best options. Government agencies need to increase oversight, intensify public health measures, and share information on database platforms globally in our collective efforts to combat the pandemic.

(Dr Monica Mahajan, Director of Internal Medicine, Max Healthcare, New Delhi)