The US will move forward with the sale of the F-35 as the UAE threatens to withdraw





DUBAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) – The United States said Wednesday it was ready to move forward with the sale of F-35 fighter jets and drones to the United Arab Emirates after Abu Dhabi told Washington it would suspend talks on the deal. $ 23 billion. which also includes ammunition. The deal was signed under then-President Donald Trump after the UAE forged ties with Israel last year, but progress in sales had slowed amid concerns in Washington, including the Gulf Arab state’s ties with China, a key trading partner. “The UAE has informed the US that it will suspend discussions on the purchase of the F-35,” a UAE official told Reuters on Tuesday, citing technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions and cost analysis. benefit ”for the revaluation. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register The official said talks could be reopened in the future and that there were discussions to “address the reciprocal protection security conditions for the acquisition”. Read more In Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington needed to make some revisions, but was prepared to move forward with the sale. “We wanted to make sure, for example, that our commitment to Israel’s quality military advantage is assured, so we wanted to make sure we could do a thorough review of any technology sold or transferred to other partners in the region. ., including the United Arab Emirates, “Blinken said. Read more The UAE had signed an agreement to purchase 50 F-35 aircraft manufactured by Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), up to 18 MQ-9B drones and advanced ammunition, Reuters sources said in January. An informed person on the negotiations said the stalemate between the United States and the United Arab Emirates revolved around how the planes could be deployed and how much of the sophisticated F-35 technology would be allowed to take advantage of the Emirates. The UAE official said the United States, under the security umbrella of which the Gulf Arab states rely heavily, “remains the UAE’s preferred provider of advanced defense requirements.” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has previously said that the US partnership with the UAE was more strategic and complex than an arms deal, and that Washington was committed to working with Abu Dhabi to address its questions. “We will always insist, in terms of statutory requirements and policies, on a range of end-use requirements,” Kirby said. He predicted the arms sale would come up at a meeting of U.S. and UAE officials at the Pentagon later this week. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Ghaida Ghantous, Humeyra Pamuk, Rozanna Latif, Mike Stone and Idrees Ali; Edited by Timothy Heritage Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

