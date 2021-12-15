Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in Alberta on Tuesday, December 14th





Calgary THE LAST Health officials in Alberta reported 250 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and eight more deaths from the disease. Another 20 omicron cases have been reported for a total of 50 cases The cases identified by Alberta of the omicron variant saw a significant increase on Tuesday, while the total of the province jumped from 30 to 50. (AHS) Latest COVID-19 issues: The Alberta government reported on Tuesday: HAD 250 new cases with COVID. Total number of active cases in Alberta is 4016 . Alberta Health says there is 366 people with COVIDin Hospital , including 70 IN intensive care. The province registered eight new .

The Alberta government reported Tuesday that 20 new cases of the omicron variant have been discovered. The province has identified 50 cases in total.

Most cases of the new variants, 27, are in the Calgary area.

Alberta Health Services confirmed two transmission microchips in the community.

Alberta Health said Tuesday night that two of the cases are of unknown origin and are suspected to be from community broadcasting. Most of the cases, 36, are passenger and 12 cases are in close contact of the confirmed cases.

The emergence of omicron , called a disturbing variant by the World Health Organization, has prompted the return of border closures, travel restrictions and stricter testing requirements worldwide.

, called a disturbing variant by the World Health Organization, has prompted the return of border closures, travel restrictions and stricter testing requirements worldwide. A total of 3283 The Albertans have died of COVID.

of COVID. 332,242Albertanshave recovered. See how Alberta compares to vaccination rates and active cases with the rest of Canada, how many Albertans are in the hospital and more on the graphs and other graphs at the end of this story. Explosions have been announced in two units in Peter Lougheed Hospital northeast of Calgary. Thirteen people , including a healthcare worker, have contracted COVID-19 as a result.

northeast of Calgary. , including a healthcare worker, have contracted COVID-19 as a result. In Edmonton, three units in Gray Nuns Community Hospital have declared explosions. Seven people tested positive for COVID-19; a death is associated with the explosion.

have declared explosions. tested positive for COVID-19; is associated with the explosion. There they are seven more explosions in acute care centers throughout the province.

in acute care centers throughout the province. There they are active alarms or explosions in 142 schools.

active alarms or explosions in There were 228 beds in the open intensive care unit in Alberta, including 55 growth beds.

Alberta ICU capacity (including extra beds) is 81 percent. Without growth spaces, ICU capacity would be at 107 percent.

Across the province, value R for November 29 to December 12 was 0.96, with a confidence interval between 0.92 and 1.01. A value of R below 1.0 means that the transmission is no longer increasing.

for November 29 to December 12 was 0.96, with a confidence interval between 0.92 and 1.01. A value of R below 1.0 means that the transmission is no longer increasing. The R value for the Edmonton area is 0.99, and in Calgary it is 0.96. In the rest of Alberta, the rate is 0.93. The latest vaccines: Alberta Health Services implemented worker immunization for COVID-19Dh policy. 13. In an email to CBCNews, AHS stated that approximately 1,650 full-time and part-time AHS staff who have not been fully immunized have been placed on unpaid leave.

AHS posted on Twitter on Friday that it had received reports of a deception in which texts which appears to be from AHSpromise Albertans money to get a COVID-19 vaccine and ask for credit card information.

which appears to be from AHSpromise Albertans money to get a COVID-19 vaccine and ask for credit card information. Also last week, AHS posted on Twitter that it was aware of the misinformation that was spreading that children were being hospitalized in Alberta Children’s Hospital with adverse reactions after COVID-19 vaccinations. AHS said it was untrue; there were no pediatric hospitalizations related to COVID-19 vaccination.

with adverse reactions after COVID-19 vaccinations. AHS said it was untrue; there were no pediatric hospitalizations related to COVID-19 vaccination. Earlier this month, driven by the new omicron variant, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended MRNA boosting injections administered to all Canadians over the age of 50 and anyone in the high-risk category, as well as anyone who has received the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

administered to all Canadians over the age of 50 and anyone in the high-risk category, as well as anyone who has received the AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Alberta is in the process of expanding access to vaccine boosting injections for all Albertans aged 18 and over, six months after the second dose of the vaccine, starting with selected groups. Open to them 60 years and older on December 6th. The first groups to qualify for a third dose as of November 8 were people aged 70 and over, First Nations residents, Mtis and Inuit, and front-line health care workers. The province says bookings for all adults over the age of 18 will open early next year.

for all Albertans aged 18 and over, six months after the second dose of the vaccine, starting with selected groups. As of Tuesday: 71.8 percent of the general population of the province or 76.1 percent of qualified Albertans (ages five and up) have received two doses of a vaccine for COVID-19. Of the total population of the province, 77.7 percent have received at least one dose, or 82.4 percent (five years and older), according to CBC Vaccine Tracker. This compares to 81.4 percent of the general population across Canada who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 76.2 percent from the total number of the population that is fully vaccinated . Among those who qualify, 85.6 percent have taken a dose and 80.1 percent are fully vaccinated.

The percentage of qualified people in Alberta who were vaccinated fell on November 26, when children aged five to 11 were added to the population of those who qualified. Latest for restrictions, quick testing and more: According to an email from the Alberta government at a pharmacy in Calgary, all Albertans will be able to access free COVID-19 rapid antigen testing kits from participating pharmacies in Edmonton, Red Deer and Calgary by mid December. Those outside these cities can access test kits through the Alberta Health Services website.

Thekits are intended for people without symptoms of COVID-19. Those with symptoms should stay home, isolate themselves, and book a PCR test through Alberta Health Services.

CBC Calgary reported on December 10 that Calgary Catholic School District says it has used more than 10,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits offered by the province so far this school year, half of which have been used by fully unvaccinated staff, participating in the mandatory rapid test program of the district.

says it has used more than 10,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits offered by the province so far this school year, half of which have been used by fully unvaccinated staff, participating in the mandatory rapid test program of the district. Meanwhile, to Board of Education in Calgary said it is not offering quick tests for staff.

said it is not offering quick tests for staff. The Alberta government decidedrestraint program,a system of voluntary vaccine passports, since September. 20 to fight the fourth catastrophic wave of COVID-19.There is a complete list of restrictions and exceptions on the government website. See which regions are hit hardest: Here isthe latest detailed regional divisionof active cases, as reported by the province on Tuesday: Calgary Area: 1691.

1691. Edmonton Area: 1,198.

1,198. Central area: 511.

511. North zone: 382.

382. South area: 229.

229. Unknown:5. Here are the latest Alberta COVID-19 stories: Latest updates for COVID-19 in Alberta on charts and graphs: Report a typo or error | Corrections and clarifications

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/calgary/alberta-covid-coronavirus-december-14-1.6284961 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos