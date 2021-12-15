Viaplay Strikes Agreement written in Banijay – Global Summary – Deadline





Viaplay Strikes Mega Banijay Agreement written on the eve of release in the US Prior to its launch in the US, NENT-owned Scandi broadcaster Viaplay reached a major deal with Banijay Rights for 250 hours of Nordic premium scripted content. Viaplay subscribers in the US will have access to comedies such as Norwegian cultural comedies Compatriots, Swedish high school drama series A separate class and two series with eight parts of Black Lake, along with the first two directions of Wallander AND Wallander in the UK. Viaplay will launch by the end of this month in the US before coming out in some European territories next year in an expansion offer. Matt Creasey of Banijay Rights, which brokered the deal, said it would “become a cornerstone of Viaplay’s launch in the US”. Firebird Pictures Duo Signs And Two Novel Options bodyguard Elizabeth Kilgarriff’s indie drama UK Firebird Pictures has hired an Executive Director of Production and Development, while selecting the memoirs of journalist Gavandra Hodge Consequences of love and the Irish crime thriller by young novelist Hannah King She and me. Nikki Saunders joins BBC Studios to direct clothing production backed by BBC Studios and Amazon Rig Screenwriter Andin Ngwa has also signed. The novels were chosen after Firebird went into production in two green light drama series, BBC1 tease and Amazon Prime Video’s desert. German networks order fake news and pastry formats German channel BR has become the first international network to license the current format of the supposedly BBC Studios game Fact Or Fake (False or false), while RTL has ordered Endemol Shine Germany Sweet Masters. The first from Sandrats Media Company includes celebrities who filter out facts from fake news after they were shown viral videos, sensational social media posts and newspaper headlines from the host. The original is set to air his third season in Austria’s ORF 1 after receiving good reviews. “Fake news has been such a hot topic in recent years and this series demonstrates this in a hilarious and fun way,” said André Renaud of BBC Studios, Senior Vice President – Global Format Sales. Meanwhile, Masters Of Sweet will see professional confectionery teams compete to create the perfect edible dream, from giant copies to sculptures made from sugar, cake, ice cream and chocolate. UKTV Dave serves on ‘Big Zuu’s Big Eats’ S3 The UKTV channel Dave has re-commissioned the cooking format Big Zuu’s Big Eats for the third series. The ITV Studios’s Boom label show, which boosted its audience by 63% for this year’s second series, follows the grim star as it cooks for celebrities, including Rob Delaney and Maya Jama in his trusted food van . The third series will see Zuu and counterparts Tubsy and Hyder take on unique hand-selected locations to treat celebrity guests with themed dining experiences.

