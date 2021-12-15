‘Recommendations’ being made to Ontario government amid Omicron spread: senior doctor

The Ontario chief doctor says “recommendations” are being presented to the provincial government to have “more of a sustainable provincial approach” to combating the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Dr. Kieran Moore made the comments during a conference Tuesday in response to a reporter’s question about the regional restrictions being enforced by public health units and what his advice would be for Ontarians traveling during the holidays.

“We would like to have consistency in public health measures across Ontario,” Moore said.

“We understood it under the Delta, because there was a significant difference in where the Delta was happening and which communities have already moved to a third wave, a second wave, and we knew it was happening more in areas of our province that have not had a previous third wave.

“With Omicron, that game is changing.”

Moore has previously said that any future public health measures that may need to be taken are likely to be done at the regional level. He said Tuesday that this has changed with Omicron.

“None of us have had previous exposure to this new species and we see we would like to have more of a sustainable provincial approach,” Moore said.

“We have met with our public health colleagues, with our table of public health measures, and are bringing recommendations to the government to have a more sustainable approach across Ontario by going to Omicron.”

Moore said the vaccines appear to be less effective in preventing the spread of the Omicron variant, but are likely to still offer strong protection against serious diseases, especially with a booster injection.

He said the variant looks more infectious than the Delta strain.

“This means that even if it is less severe, with so many people infected, there can be significant demands on the healthcare system,” he said.

Moore added that the province continues to analyze international data for Omicron as they become available. He said that while he hoped Omicron would not be so harsh, they “are planning for the worst, ie equal to Delta”.

It is not clear what recommendations are being made to government officials.

But Moore said he believes there will be a discussion “in the coming days about the additional measures we may need, if any, to better protect the Ontarians against Omicron”.

He hinted that size aggregation could be a topic of discussion.

“I think we will have further advice coming this week about the maximum possible number of rallies. “As you know, the smaller the better,” he said.

He was also asked if capacity constraints could be placed on major sporting events.

“We are reviewing all our policy directions in the light of Omicron, but again they have to be proportionate, they have to be careful, they have to be reasonable against Omicron’s risk,” he said.

“That review … started as soon as we heard about Omicron and will then be presented to the government for options and I think further news will be announced later this week.”

Moore said he is most concerned about those who are most vulnerable to COVID, including the elderly, those who are suppressed by immunity, have received a transplant or are undergoing cancer therapy. He said they should avoid social events and contacts with others in general.

“For the rest of the Ontarians, what has done us good in the last 20 months and kept us as a world leader in being able to control Delta in our communities has been respecting the basics of good hygiene. hands, physical distancing, and wearing appropriate clothing. mask “, said Moore.

“Also … limiting the total number of social contacts.”

















Moore said he is not telling Ontarians that they should cancel Christmas meetings, however.

“I think the Ontarians have always been prudent. “They were reasonable and that you should make a risk assessment, based on your personal health, your risk of having an adverse event or outcome related to Omicron and the level of vaccination of the community around you.”

As for what the variant means for schools, Moore said he hopes to keep schools open “for as long as we can”, with protocols being considered to make schools more sure. He said he still considers schools safe.

Omicron is on track to become the dominant type in Ontario and Moore said all new cases should be treated as Omicron onwards, which means all their contacts should be isolated for 10 days even if are vaccinated.

Ford will make the announcement Wednesday for reinforcements: government official

Meanwhile, the Ontario cabinet will meet Wednesday to discuss efforts to expand the province’s capacity for reinforcements, says a government official.

The official, speaking in the background, also said that Prime Minister Doug Ford will have an announcement regarding the reinforcing strikes on Wednesday.

It is unclear whether the recommendations Moore referred to will be considered at the cabinet meeting.

– With files from The Canadian Press

