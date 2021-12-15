International
‘Recommendations’ being made to Ontario government amid Omicron spread: senior doctor
The Ontario chief doctor says “recommendations” are being presented to the provincial government to have “more of a sustainable provincial approach” to combating the Omicron COVID-19 variant.
Dr. Kieran Moore made the comments during a conference Tuesday in response to a reporter’s question about the regional restrictions being enforced by public health units and what his advice would be for Ontarians traveling during the holidays.
“We would like to have consistency in public health measures across Ontario,” Moore said.
Read more:
Ontario reports 1,429 new cases of COVID while test positivity reaches highest level in 7 months
“We understood it under the Delta, because there was a significant difference in where the Delta was happening and which communities have already moved to a third wave, a second wave, and we knew it was happening more in areas of our province that have not had a previous third wave.
“With Omicron, that game is changing.”
Moore has previously said that any future public health measures that may need to be taken are likely to be done at the regional level. He said Tuesday that this has changed with Omicron.
“None of us have had previous exposure to this new species and we see we would like to have more of a sustainable provincial approach,” Moore said.
“We have met with our public health colleagues, with our table of public health measures, and are bringing recommendations to the government to have a more sustainable approach across Ontario by going to Omicron.”
Read more:
Ontario increases COVID measures in LTC homes, all vaccinated visitors should test negative on entry
Moore said the vaccines appear to be less effective in preventing the spread of the Omicron variant, but are likely to still offer strong protection against serious diseases, especially with a booster injection.
He said the variant looks more infectious than the Delta strain.
“This means that even if it is less severe, with so many people infected, there can be significant demands on the healthcare system,” he said.
Moore added that the province continues to analyze international data for Omicron as they become available. He said that while he hoped Omicron would not be so harsh, they “are planning for the worst, ie equal to Delta”.
COVID-19: New restrictions applied to long-term care in Ontario, pension homes amid rising Omicron
It is not clear what recommendations are being made to government officials.
But Moore said he believes there will be a discussion “in the coming days about the additional measures we may need, if any, to better protect the Ontarians against Omicron”.
He hinted that size aggregation could be a topic of discussion.
“I think we will have further advice coming this week about the maximum possible number of rallies. “As you know, the smaller the better,” he said.
He was also asked if capacity constraints could be placed on major sporting events.
“We are reviewing all our policy directions in the light of Omicron, but again they have to be proportionate, they have to be careful, they have to be reasonable against Omicron’s risk,” he said.
Trends
Mom hires Grinch to bring festive fun instead of him destroying her house
Suicides are taking place in Switzerland, providing users with a painless death
“That review … started as soon as we heard about Omicron and will then be presented to the government for options and I think further news will be announced later this week.”
Moore said he is most concerned about those who are most vulnerable to COVID, including the elderly, those who are suppressed by immunity, have received a transplant or are undergoing cancer therapy. He said they should avoid social events and contacts with others in general.
“For the rest of the Ontarians, what has done us good in the last 20 months and kept us as a world leader in being able to control Delta in our communities has been respecting the basics of good hygiene. hands, physical distancing, and wearing appropriate clothing. mask “, said Moore.
“Also … limiting the total number of social contacts.”
Moore said he is not telling Ontarians that they should cancel Christmas meetings, however.
“I think the Ontarians have always been prudent. “They were reasonable and that you should make a risk assessment, based on your personal health, your risk of having an adverse event or outcome related to Omicron and the level of vaccination of the community around you.”
As for what the variant means for schools, Moore said he hopes to keep schools open “for as long as we can”, with protocols being considered to make schools more sure. He said he still considers schools safe.
Omicron is on track to become the dominant type in Ontario and Moore said all new cases should be treated as Omicron onwards, which means all their contacts should be isolated for 10 days even if are vaccinated.
Ford will make the announcement Wednesday for reinforcements: government official
Meanwhile, the Ontario cabinet will meet Wednesday to discuss efforts to expand the province’s capacity for reinforcements, says a government official.
Read more:
Ontario cabinet meeting Wednesday to discuss boosting reinforcement capacity
The official, speaking in the background, also said that Prime Minister Doug Ford will have an announcement regarding the reinforcing strikes on Wednesday.
It is unclear whether the recommendations Moore referred to will be considered at the cabinet meeting.
– With files from The Canadian Press
View link »
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8450636/recommendations-ontario-government-covid-omicron/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]