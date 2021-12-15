COVID-19 Vaccine Pop-Up Clinic opens on campus from 12-16pm Wednesday





December 14, 2021, at 18:00 CST Vaccines against COVID-19 will be available free of charge from 12 noon to 4 pm Wednesday through the Texas A&M Health Maroon Line Clinic, which will be housed in the exhibit hall at the Rudder Theater Complex. Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available for first, second, and third doses, as well as boosters (a full third dose of COVID-19 vaccine is given to patients with compromised immunity). Holidays are only for ages 12 and up. However, a clinic scheduled for Thursday from 2:30 p.m., off-campus will offer the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old. The clinic will be located next to the Moore-Connally Building, which is the headquarters of the University of Texas A&M System, on Tarrow Street at Station College. No appointments are required for Wednesday’s pop-up clinic. The organizers call on people who be online no later than 15:30 to make sure they get a vaccine. Please bring your previous vaccination card (or, at least, a photograph of it) to confirm the time of the previous vaccination, as well as which vaccine was administered. The card will be updated with the latest vaccine. Vaccines open to the family, co-workers Vaccines against COVID-19 for faculty, staff, students, subordinates and their collaborators, including doses of children, provided five days a week at Texas A&M Family Care Clinic. A booster injection can also be scheduled at the Health Hub, located at 2900 29th St., in Bryan. You do not have to be a patient placed in the clinic to schedule an appointment. Vaccination time is: Monday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 2pm to 4pm

Call the clinic at 979-776-8440 to schedule an appointment. Regular campus availability If you can’t make this week’s pop-up vaccine clinics, Student Health Services is providing COVID-19 boosters for students, faculty, and staff throughout December. On November 19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) expanded eligibility for all adults receive booster vaccines for COVID-19. Booster injections should be given after a specific period of time, depending on the vaccine initially taken. Schedule an appointment to get some reinforcement help online https://tx.ag/covidvaccine. If you still need your primary vaccination, the same appointment link can be used to schedule an appointment. Find updated COVID-19 vaccine information at Student Health Services Web page. According to the CDC, vaccines against COVID-19 (including boosters) and other vaccines can be administered at the same time. If you have any questions, please talk to your healthcare provider.

