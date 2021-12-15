The taxi firm in Paris suspends the use of Tesla cars after a fatal accident





PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) – Paris’s leading taxi company, the G7, has suspended the use of Tesla (TSLA.O) Model 3 cars in its fleet following a fatal accident involving one of the vehicles over the weekend. G7 deputy chief executive Yann Ricordel said an off-duty taxi driver was taking his family to a restaurant when the crash happened Saturday night. The accident killed one person, two sources said on Tuesday. Twenty others were injured, said one of the people close to the investigation, adding that three are in serious condition. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register According to French media reports, the car hit a cyclist and three pedestrians before colliding with a van and seven people were seriously injured. The G7 said it would suspend the use of 37 Tesla Model 3 cars in its fleet until a police investigation into the case is completed. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is featured in this photo illustration taken in Moscow, Russia, July 23, 2020. REUTERS / Evgenia Novozhenina / File Photo Read more Ricordel quoted Tesla as saying Monday that an initial investigation had ruled out a technical malfunction of the vehicle. The G7 driver said the driver had tried to brake but the car accelerated. It was unclear if the car was operating in Autopilot mode. Jerome Coumet, the mayor of the 13th arrondissement of Paris, said on Twitter, “The first elements of the investigation showed that the accelerator would have stalled.” Ricordel said: “Today, we have two different views on the subject. We will maintain the suspension of the Tesla Model 3 while the investigation is ongoing, as a precautionary measure for our executives, customers and other road users.” Tesla collects detailed data from sensors and cameras in its vehicles and has used such data in the past to refute claims that the accidents were caused by technology malfunction. Ricordel said owners of the Tesla Model 3 in its fleet would be fully compensated for gains lost during the suspension and that the company was looking for alternatives so executives could resume driving for the G7 as soon as possible. He said the G7 was in contact with the government while awaiting the outcome of the police investigation. The G7 is one of the largest taxi companies in Paris, with 9,000 affiliated drivers, who are independent operators owning their own vehicles. Half of the G7 fleet are electric or hybrid vehicles and the company aims to have a 100% green fleet by 2027. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Geert De Clercq and Alain Acco; Additional reporting by Silvia Aloisi, Joe White and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Jan Harvey, Bernadette Baum and Cynthia Osterman Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/paris-taxi-firm-suspends-use-tesla-model-3-after-accident-2021-12-14/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos