The richest countries are vaccine collectors. Try them in international court Anthony Costello

MMillions more will die from Covid-19 next year and most will be unvaccinated. Vaccines that could save millions of lives are not reaching the impoverished majority of the world’s population. The contrast is strong: the current percentage of people fully vaccinated in high-, middle-high, low-middle and low-income countries is 69%, 68%, 30% and 3.5% respectively.

The United Kingdom, Canada, Germany and other EU countries have advocated a deliberate policy to ban vaccines from the world’s poorest countries and have defended an immoral and unethical economic system that puts big pharmaceutical patents ahead of millions of lives. . In this context, is the only opportunity left to ask whether states that facilitate this can be prosecuted in the international criminal court, for a crime against humanity?

First, let’s examine the impact so far. Official global death statistics from Covid (5.2 million) greatly underestimate the real figures, which may already be more than 20 million deaths. In India, for example, analyzes suggest that real death rates are 10 times higher than the official figure of 400,000. Meanwhile, another study has found that more than 1.5 million children have been orphaned by the pandemic.

The situation is dire, and yet a year after the discovery of numerous effective vaccines, we still face a vaccine apartheid. Patented vaccines are sold at great profits in rich countries by some pharmaceutical companies. The global price of the vaccine ranges from $ 2 (for AstraZeneca) to $ 37 per dose, with mRNA vaccines like Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna being the most expensive. Between January 2020 and December 2021, Moderna’s market capitalization increased from $ 6.9 billion to $ 134 billion; Pfizer from $ 206 billion to $ 314 billion; and BioNTech from $ 6.6 billion to $ 84 billion.

It is clear that existing efforts to distribute vaccines to poorer countries are not working. Covax Advanced Market Engagement was established in September 2020 by the Global Alliance Vaccine Initiative, in alliance with the World Health Organization, to accelerate the development and production of Covid-19 vaccines, as well as diagnostics and treatments, and to guarantee rapid , fair and equal access to them for people in all countries. Donor countries would thus fund guaranteed volumes of vaccines from manufacturers to supply low- and middle-income countries.

The goal of the Covax schemes was to deliver 2 billion doses by the end of this month. And yet, by December 5, more than a year since its inception, the Covax scheme had shipped only 669 million doses to 144 countries, with only 250 million donated to the 95 poorest countries at the time of writing. Not only is it off the road, millions of doses of vaccines donated to African countries have passed their expiration dates and have either been returned or destroyed. In April 2021, the WHO established a Covid-19 mRNA vaccine technology transfer hub in an effort to accelerate global production. All three mRNA vaccine manufacturers have refused to participate. If we want the world to be vaccinated with three doses, it will require the distribution of at least 20 billion doses. Pfizer / BioNTech, whose vaccine requires ultra-cold storage that makes it difficult to distribute in low-income environments, predicts it will expand production to 4 billion doses at best by the end of 2022.

What can the world do when massive financial interests are placed before the survival of millions of men, women and children? There are several options. One is waiving the patent. A year ago, India, South Africa, Kenya and Eswatini among others demanded one, so that emerging economy companies would not be under threat of lawsuits in the future. The US and France eventually supported them. But Germany, Canada, Japan, South Korea and the United Kingdom blocked the move to protect large farms. Bill Gates, a major donor to Covax, also defended the patent rights. After months of squabbling, the WTO has failed to mediate an agreement.

Another option, put forward by Dr Peter Singer, senior adviser to the WHO Director-General, is to appeal to the moral and ethical values ​​of the great pharmaceutical board members and investors. Many of these people have led institutions committed to the public good and global equality. One would think that they might also have religious or moral principles that would make them think again. But there is little historical precedent, when stocks are booming, for such a display of altruism.

A more effective line might be to take action against countries such as Germany, Canada, the UK, etc., regarding what is clearly a human rights violation. There is no doubt that their policies violate the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which requires states to combat disease and malnutrition. [through] application of readily available technology, with particular attention to the needs of developing countries. Likewise, the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights, adopted unanimously by the UN Human Rights Council, call on business enterprises to abide by all applicable laws and to respect the internationally recognized human rights, and describes the state’s duty to protect against human rights abuses. by businesses through policy, regulation and judgment.

Sadly, none of these conventions have many teeth and they break regularly with impunity. This leaves the nuclear option: prosecution in the International Criminal Court for crimes against humanity. Article 7 (1) of the Rome Statute describes these as a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population and inhumane acts intentionally causing great suffering, or grievous bodily harm, or to mental or physical health. International lawyers should consider this option and act quickly.

We can not let this massacre drag on. We could see another 12 million deaths next year. People all over the world want justice. They should have the right of access to vaccines, especially when many of the vaccines in question have been researched and developed mainly by government scientists trained and employed at the expense of taxpayers. Whoever stands in the way of saving lives in the name of private gain must be held accountable.