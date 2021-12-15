Las Vegas welcomes a new name: Harry Reid International Airport





Former U.S. Senator Harry Reid of Nevada did not attend a renaming ceremony Tuesday, making him a fan of the crowded Las Vegas International Airport, but he was praised for his foresight and protection of state infrastructure.

He knew it was the gateway to boost tourism, Carlos Monje, the U.S. undersecretary of transportation, told family members, elected executives and administrators gathered at the facility known since December 1948 as McCarran International Airport. By investing in infrastructure across the Las Vegas Strip, visitors are able to (access) properties more easily and generate millions and billions of revenue for the state, Monje said. Reids’s son, former Clark County Commission chairman and Democratic nominee for governor Rory Reid, said his father regretted not being able to be here to mark the new name, Harry Reid International Airport, but said he “he understands what an extraordinary honor this is for him… Rory Reid declined to comment later when contacted by the Associated Press. of Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that 82-year-old Reid and his wife, Landra, decided not to attend because of the ongoing Covid-19 threat. Reid was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018. Landra Reid is a cancer survivor. Harry Reid served in the U.S. Senate for 30 years, including eight years as leader of the Democratic majority from 2007 to 2015. He was the longest-serving senator in Nevada history when he retired in 2017. He also served from 1983 to 1987. in the US House of Representatives. In a statement, Searchlight resident Nevada recalled his first airplane trip to the airport in 1958 and his more than three-decade home trips from Washington. I have worked hard over my years in Congress to help build and grow the airport and it is a source of tremendous pride to me, Reid said in the statement. It’s the essential ingredient for success in Las Vegas; it is the gate through which millions of people from every corner of the world come to see our city, which is unlike any other place on earth. My statement after the Harry Reid International Airport renaming ceremony pic.twitter.com/GK3Np4kWdh Senators Harry Reid (@SenatorReid) December 14, 2021 Reid spurred the development of the terminal 3 international arrivals annex, which opened in June 2012 and served as the venue for Tuesday’s ceremony. The airport handled 51.5 million passengers in the pre-coronavirus 2019 period, including about 3.8 million from cities including London, Amsterdam, Mexico City, Frankfurt, Germany and Tel Aviv, Israel. The airport ranks among the 10 busiest in the US. The airport was founded as Alamo Field in 1942. It was named 73 years ago to then-Nevada U.S. Senator Pat McCarran, a Democrat whose legacy has been clouded by accounts of racism, xenophobia and anti-Semitism during his time in office. public. McCarran also owned the airport and he lobbied for commercial aviation, federal public works and benefits for his home country. He died in 1954. Clark County now owns the airport, and locally elected lawmakers voted unanimously in February to make the name change after years of advocacy led by Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom. Senator McCarran, in retrospect, was not a perfect human being and did and said a lot of bad things, Segerblom said Tuesday. We are not the Nevada senator in which McCarran worked or lived. We are a very cultural, diverse, multi-racial, multiethnic city. Officials have said the expected $ 7.2 million cost of renaming the airport is growing privately, with about $ 3 million still to be used to change signs and markers from board to gate at the airport, and for vehicle plates, uniforms and administrative costs. The determinant of the Federal Aviation Administration remains LAS, but the FAA began listing Reid’s name on its aviation charts in June. Airport spokesman Joe Rajchel said passengers will notice changes to the airport’s social media channels, including Facebook and Twitter, though his Twitter glove remains @LASairport.

