Currency exchange students eagerly await American Christmas | News, Sports, Work

ALPENA – Three foreign exchange students currently attending Alpena High School are looking forward to Christmas in America.

Giulia LaRosa, 17, is here from Italy and said Christmas is not so different from home.

“Christmas does not change much, the food is different,” said LaRosa.

LaRosa said Santa is called Babbo Natale and he does not bring candy, only gifts.

“An old woman, like a talisman, brings candy and puts it in socks,” LaRosa said. “Her name is Befana.”

LaRosa said this happens on January 6 for Epiphany celebration.

Todd and Jenny Poli took LaRosa to their home for the year. LaRosa is happy there and participates in aerial silk dances at APlex.

“My mom was also an exchange student,” LaRosa said. “I somehow grew up listening to her experiences of the year of the exchange and I thought it was fascinating. I came here to learn English better and also, to make a new experience and a new adventure and to get acquainted with new culture and traditions. ”

Franciska Treiliha, 17, is here from Latvia. She agrees with LaRosa that Christmas is Christmas all over the world, but also acknowledged that food is different.

“Christmas is almost the same,” Treiliha said. “It’s called Ziemassvetku.”

Treiliha said Santa’s name is Vecitis in Latvia.

Lori Vought, APS advisor and student exchange coordinator said she has settled over 30 students with families over the past 10 years and is always looking for new families to get involved.

Vought said host families should not do nice and expensive things with students. They are happy to experience American life in the small town.

“It’s not like Hollywood,” Vought told students. “It’s not what you see in the movies. They are just normal people living their daily lives. You, as a student, have to adapt to that ordinary life, not the other way around. ”

Treiliha’s host family is Shawn and Cory Lancasster and she is really enjoying her stay in the Alpena.

“I have to do some things for my home school, but I have to do less than my classmates,” Treiliha said.

LaRosa and Treiliha said school in America is very different from school in their home countries.

“Your teachers are like friends here,” LaRosa said. “You can joke with them and tell them what you want. “Our school is much stricter.”

“Come in, sit down, do your work and leave,” said Treiliha. “It’s a very different atmosphere.”

The girls said that before coming here they thought of America as a dream where everything was perfect. Now they realize that this is not the case. Americans have the same battles in daily life.

“It ‘s certainly fun,” Treiliha said.

Vought said she works with the International Student Exchange Program and that she ensures that host families have not only the financial means to accept a new family member, but also the emotional ability to add another person to the family. them for a year.

“We do a careful examination of families and try to place them in homes that will be convenient,” Vought said.

Francisco Ferreira is from Portugal and is 18 years old. He has already graduated in Portugal.

“I am in an empty year,” Ferreira said.

Ferreira said he has been to America once. He visited New York.

Although Ferreira said he is enjoying Alpena and the gymnasium and his family, Tami Halkias and Shirley Weaver, he is in love with big city life.

Vought said she has rarely had to make adjustments and families and students have usually done very well.

All exchange students will attend the APS graduation ceremony this spring and receive certificates of completion.

According to Vought, students will attend all of last year’s celebrations for the social aspect of the experience.

“The US government is committed to the idea that if a student from any country comes here and has a positive experience in America, it increases diplomacy around the world because that student returns home with good news for America,” Vought explained. .





