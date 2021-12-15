International
Putin and Xi hold video summit
Moscow President Biden may have his own alliance of democracies, but Russia and China still have each other.
Xi Jinping addressed Vladimir V. Putin as his old friend and the Russian president called his Chinese counterpart as his dear friend and his esteemed friend, while the two leaders held a video summit on Wednesday, a show of solidarity in the face of Western pressure on Ukraine, Taiwan and many other issues.
In footage of the opening speeches released by the Kremlin, Mr. Putin said he would attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics in February, making him the first leader of another country to confirm that he would attend the event that Mr. Biden has already promised. to boycott, as have the leaders of Australia, Canada, New Zealand and others.
According to the Kremlin, during the meeting, Mr. Xi expressed support for Mr. Putin’s demands for security guarantees from the West that would effectively preserve a sphere of Russian influence in parts of Eastern Europe. This rapid diplomatic push, coupled with alarming troop movements near Russia’s southwestern border, has frightened Western officials of a possible Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine in the coming months.
Chinese officials did not immediately release their version of the meeting, which the Kremlin said lasted about an hour and a half. The Kremlin said Mr. Putin agreed with Mr. Xis’s critical view of Western military activity in the Asia-Pacific region, such as Australia’s agreement to deploy nuclear-powered submarines with US and British support.
Mr. Xi, noting that he was meeting with Putin for the 37th time since 2013, praised the Russian president for thwarting efforts to create a wedge between our countries. He said both countries were defending the true meaning of democracy and human rights, according to the Russian translation of his words when the virtual summit began.
That message seemed intended to make a contrast to the Democracy Summit that Mr. Biden staged last week, which was widely seen as an attempt to build a united front against Russia and China.
The two countries, once rivals, have established an increasingly close economic, military and geopolitical partnership under Mr. Putin and Mr. Mr Xi told Mr Putin that while Russia and China were not formally allies, in their proximity and effectiveness, the relationship even went beyond an alliance, according to a Kremlin aide, Yuri V. Ushakov, who briefed reporters in Moscow on the meeting. after finished.
The talks came at a high point. Karen Donfried, US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, was in Moscow on Wednesday for talks on Ukraine; Russian officials presented her with a proposal urging the West to withdraw its military support for Ukraine and to rule out expanding the NATO alliance to include Ukraine or other countries in the region.
Mr Xi emphasized that he was aware of the Russian concerns and fully supported our initiative to establish such security guarantees for Russia. Ushakov.
There was also the signal that while the United States and its allies threaten economic sanctions against Russia if it were to attack Ukraine, Moscow has many other friends in the world.
Russian presidents’s trip to New Delhi last week to meet with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a similar message. On Wednesday, Mr. Putin and Mr. Xi even discussed the formation of an independent financial infrastructure, said Mr. Ushakov, apparently in an effort to reduce their dependence on Western banks and their vulnerability to sanctions.
A new model of cooperation has been formed between our countries, based on bases such as non-interference in internal affairs and respect for each other’s interests, Mr. Putin told Mr. Xi.
Both Russia and China often accuse the West of interfering in the internal affairs of other countries and disrespecting their own interests.
In a symbol of their connection, Mr. Xi and Mr. Putin spoke with Chinese and Russian flags in the frame behind them, unlike Mr. Videoconference. Putin last week with Mr. Biden, when Mr. Putin spoke only near the Russian flag.
For Mr. Xi, the summit was a chance to avoid the criticism that has accumulated over China’s actions from the South China Sea to the mountainous border with India. He hopes to show that China is not diplomatically isolated, especially on the eve of the Winter Olympics, which aim to showcase China’s global status, not strain its relations with much of the world.
I expect that in February next year, we will finally meet in person in Beijing, Mr. Putin told Mr. Xi. We have consistently supported each other on issues of international sports cooperation, including the rejection of any attempt to politicize the sport or the Olympic movement.
Cheng Xiaohe, a professor at the Renmin University School of International Studies in Beijing, said the relationship between the two countries gave their leaders the opportunity to demonstrate mutual support and joint confrontation with the United States. This is especially true at a time of economic uncertainty and rising international tensions.
Both China and Russia face the same pressure from the United States, he said. Therefore, the two countries should support each other in diplomacy.
Understand the rising tensions over Ukraine
The two men meet or talk often though virtually since the beginning of the pandemic. What was unusual at Wednesday’s meeting was China’s attempt to telegraph its message in advance.
Close strategic coordination between the two countries, as a foreign ministry spokesman said this week, is essential in today ‘s troubled world.
The two countries have deepened a relationship that for decades has been fraught with suspicion and, in 1969, a border clash near Khabarovsk.
When Russia faced punitive sanctions following the annexation of Crimea in 2014, Mr. Putin turned to China to soften the blow, boosting cross-border trade from energy to timber. That same year, Russian public opinion on China improved significantly; 70 percent of Russians now have a positive attitude towards the country, according to the independent Levada Center poll much better than their view of the United States, the European Union or Ukraine.
The two countries’ armies have also stepped up joint exercises and even joint operations, including in the air and, for the first time in October, naval patrols in the Pacific. They are committed to exploring space together.
Ahead of Wednesday’s call, Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian space program, said the proposed Russian-Chinese lunar station would be based on the principles of equal partnership, transparency and consensus in the decision-making process in contrast to the conditions set by the United States. United. in his lunar station project.
However, there are limitations to this united front. China has never recognized the annexation of Crimea, for example, nor does Russia side with China over its major claims to the South China Sea. They have also not bound themselves to a formal treaty alliance, preferring to maintain their ability to act independently and flexibly.
“I do not think they are still at a point where Beijing would approve of any adventurous action in Ukraine, nor would Russia be impatient with China if the Chinese decide to invade Taiwan,” said Sergey Radchenko, a professor of international relations at Cardiff University. , who wrote. broadly on the relationship.
I would imagine that each would show a degree of benevolent neutrality towards the other.
Anton Troianovski reported from Moscow and Steven Lee Myers from Seoul. Kler Fu, John Liu and Khava Khasmagomadova contributed to the research.
