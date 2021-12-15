Putin and Xi hold video summit

Moscow President Biden may have his own alliance of democracies, but Russia and China still have each other.

Xi Jinping addressed Vladimir V. Putin as his old friend and the Russian president called his Chinese counterpart as his dear friend and his esteemed friend, while the two leaders held a video summit on Wednesday, a show of solidarity in the face of Western pressure on Ukraine, Taiwan and many other issues.

In footage of the opening speeches released by the Kremlin, Mr. Putin said he would attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Olympics in February, making him the first leader of another country to confirm that he would attend the event that Mr. Biden has already promised. to boycott, as have the leaders of Australia, Canada, New Zealand and others.

According to the Kremlin, during the meeting, Mr. Xi expressed support for Mr. Putin’s demands for security guarantees from the West that would effectively preserve a sphere of Russian influence in parts of Eastern Europe. This rapid diplomatic push, coupled with alarming troop movements near Russia’s southwestern border, has frightened Western officials of a possible Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine in the coming months.