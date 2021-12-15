Deforestation-related Australian meat could end up part of post-Brexit Deforestation deal

UK consumers can eat Australian beef linked to deforestation following a new post-Brexit free trade agreement signed in the summer, an investigation has found.

Satellite analysis has identified a deforestation area over the past three years that is more than double the size of Manhattan across farms in Queensland. the biggest calf producing country in Australia.

Deforestation includes the habitats of endangered species such as koalas, flying foxes, pastures and some endangered species of birds and frogs.

Millions of native animals, including Australia’s iconic koala, are killed or left homeless when bulldogs destroy their habitat, said Gemma Plesman, Queensland’s wilderness campaign manager who conducted the satellite analysis with Unearthed, Greenpeace’s investigative arm. .

Australia is the only developed country in the world in the WWF list global deforestation hotspots. About 3% of the forest area in eastern Australia, which includes Queensland, was lost between 2004 and 2017.

Under the terms of the trade agreement signed this year, Australian beef producers will be given tariff-free access to the UK market. But activists argue that beef is the number one driver of the deforestation crisis in the country, and especially in Queensland.

The Queensland government introduced new laws aimed at curbing deforestation in 2018, however analysis says the gaps are allowing clearance to continue.

The analysis found more than 13,500 hectares (33,359 hectares) of deforestation in 57 properties, with more than half of the cleared area (56%) in 54 beef properties categorized as places where habitats for endangered species are likely to occur.

The gap identified by Unearthed excludes large areas of forest acres that have been previously cleared, even if they are over 15 years old and are assumed to be classified as high value reproductions.

More than two-thirds of the deforestations identified in the analysis are forests or forests defined on the map as exempt from all clearing restrictions, despite being over 15 years old and having grown back to maturity.

Reproductive forests can often be vital habitats for endangered species. A Queensland civil servant who has worked on the subject, speaking on condition of anonymity, said they could represent a significant portion of the remaining mass of endangered ecosystems.

Dr April Reside, a lecturer in wildlife science at the University of Queensland, said the level of clearance identified by the study was indeed essential, adding that deforestation risked fragmentation and degradation of species habitats, leaving them exposed to invasive species.

Among the 82 species found to be losing habitat was the southern black-mouthed finch, an endangered bird that was found to be losing 364 ha.

Reside said: This is definitely something to worry about as they have already lost 88% of their original alignment. So they have a very small part of the habitat left, and what they have left is very degraded and has nothing to do with the preservation of the whistle. And it is still being cleaned.

There are ways to raise calves that do not destroy the environment. Large-scale land clearing is simply lazy, you do not have to clear habitats and drive species to extinction in order to get your food, said Prof Brendan Wintle, a conservation ecologist at the University of Melbourne.

The draft environmental law that became law last month only addresses deforestation in the supply chain that is illegal under local law.

No one wants to be responsible for deforestation, said Dustin Benton, policy director for thinktank Green Alliance. If the rules can not guarantee this, or we can not even get a rider in the UK-Australia trade deal, then they just do not work.

The National Farmers Union said NFU has been clear about its concerns about the agreement in principle with Australia, which could see an increase in imports of Australian goods, produced at much lower costs and at a higher rate. wide production. There has also been no clarity on how the deal works at the same time as the UK’s environmental and climate ambitions.

We believe that UK trade policy should protect the climate-friendly food we produce in this country, where we make the most of our maritime climate. Food produced in this way is far removed from food produced in deforestation areas or suffering from extreme drought.

A Queensland Department of Resources spokesman said the 2018 laws provided greater protection against high value wastes and reproduced vegetation and important habitats, including essential habitat for almost endangered wildlife.

Our responsible vegetation management laws continue to protect our valuable environment, habitats and the Great Barrier Reef, while allowing landowners to manage and enhance farm operations that are essential to our jobs and economic recovery. pas Covid.

The Australian Red Meat Advisory Council, the Australian Cattle Council, AgForce Queensland all approached for comment.

A spokesman for the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said: “With our world-leading Environmental Act law, the UK is committed to going further than ever to combat illegal deforestation and protect forests. Following the COP26 Summit, we will maintain the trajectory set by the Glasgow Declaration of Leaders and the Forest, Agriculture and Commodity Trade Dialogue on Stopping and Reversing Forest Loss and Greening Global Supply Chains.