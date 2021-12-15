Professor of Ophthalmology Receives $ 75,000 Grant to Support International Eye Research Collaborations





Steven DeVries, MD, PhD, David Shoch, MD, PhD, Professor of Ophthalmology, has received an International Award for Research Associates from Research to Prevent Blindness (RPB). The $ 75,000 grant supports international collaborations that have the potential to accelerate the development of treatments for blinding disorders, positively impacting large populations worldwide for the coming years. The grant will provide DeVries the opportunity to travel to Kyoto, Japan, and learn from scientists at Ritsumeikan University about the process of growing 3D retinal organelles from stem cells, a technique first developed in Japan. My aim in this project is to apply the physiological and anatomical approaches we use to evaluate performance in intact cone synapses in the adult retina at conical synapses in retinal organoids. “If we can intervene to improve the organization and function of the cone synapses in the organoids, then we may be able to perform the same manipulations during the transplant.” Steven DeVries, MD, PhD, Professor of Ophthalmology In addition, scientists from Ritsumeikan University will also visit Northwestern to learn about the latest techniques for characterizing adult cone synapse in DeVries laboratory. RPB supports several members of the department, including Nicholas J. Volpe, MD, Chair and George and Edwina Tarry Professor of Ophthalmology and Amani Fawzi, MD, Professor of Ophthalmology, and their work in detecting unforeseen ophthalmic manifestations of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), among other research projects. Gregory Schwartz, PhD, Associate Professor of Ophthalmology and Jeremy Lavine, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology, have also received the Career Development Award from RPB. In 2015, and again in 2021, the organization also provided an unlimited grant to support department research into retinal physiology, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, corneal disease, uveitis, and glaucoma. “Research on blindness prevention, through the development of this grant and the determination to fund Dr. DeVries’s work, recognizes the truly unique power of international collaboration and offers an otherwise unavailable funding opportunity,” Volpe said. “Their combined work will help set the stage for successful cone transplantation in patients with diseased retina.” RPB is the world’s leading volunteer organization supporting eye research. To date, the organization has provided Feinberg with grants of more than $ 3 million.

