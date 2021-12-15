The first Typhoon fighters are sent to Kuwait





After their first flight in October, the first two Eurofighter Typhoons were handed over to the Kuwait Air Force (KAF). The pair of two-seater planes arrived in Kuwait on December 14 at the end of a “trail” ferry flight filled with fuel from two Boeing KC-767 tankers operated by Aeronautica Militare Italiana (AMI, Italian Air Force) by the 14 ° Stormo squadron and accompanied by two Typhoons from the 4 ° Stormo. Kuwait signed for 22 single-seat Typhoons and six double-seat Typhoons in 2016 as part of a separate acquisition — alongside the Boeing F / A-18E / F Super Hornets commissioned in 2018 — to replace its F / A legacy Hornets A-18A / B. Italy led Kuwait’s sales campaign on behalf of the four-nation Eurofighter consortium, and its air force and industry are leading support efforts as part of a broader framework agreement that includes training and maintenance support. As part of this deal, Kuwaiti pilots are training with AMI, including initial training to gain military wings, and operational conversion to Typhoon, which is carried out by 4 ° Stormo’s 20 ° Gruppo in Grosseto. AMI instructors and test pilots from Leonardo are supporting the initial training of Kuwaiti pilots and the establishment of an operational conversion unit at Al Salem Air Base, which is the base for operational aircraft. AMI is also training Kuwaiti maintenance mechanics. The Kuwaiti Typhoons are the first to be delivered with electronically scanned group (AESA) active radars. “The Eurofighter Typhoon we have developed and produced for the Kuwait Air Force are the most advanced in the entire history of the European program,” said Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo. “We will offer the country an impressive air defense capability. “In cooperation with the Italian Air Force, we trained their pilots at our training centers in Italy and built modern infrastructure to support and maintain a fleet of 28 aircraft.” Through its operations in Italy and the United Kingdom, Leonardo is responsible for about 36 percent of the program in value, not only as one of the leading sub-assembly manufacturers and providing the assembly line for Kuwait Airlines in Caselle, but also through its electronics businesses, including playing a major ole on the ECRS Mk 0 AESA radar. About 200 of the over 400 suppliers are located in Italy, where the direct, indirect and promoted employment workforce numbers around 20,000 staff. FAK also expects to receive the first Super Hornets soon. All 22 single-seat F / A-18Es and six two-seater F / A-18Fs were built, with the latter delivered to the US Navy in September. The training is being conducted in the US before transferring to Kuwait. Both Typhoon and Super Hornet are integrating with the Lockheed Martin Sniper Advanced Targeting Pod.

